Nevada Democrats double down on death, shooting for 'abortion free-for-all' status

Nevada is the latest state to beat its chest defending people's right to kill their children. The Legislature in the Sagebrush State is preparing to vote on S.B. 179, which would make abortion easier, more convenient, and less legally dangerous for abortionists — for example, by removing the requirement to verify a mother's age and by making it much easier for abortionists to claim they have a mother's "informed consent." The bill is also intended to shore up Nevada's pro-abortion orientation in the event of a credible court challenge to Roe v. Wade, through which the Supreme Court in 1973 forced abortion on every state. One pro-life organization told LifeSiteNews that S.B. 179 threatens to make sex-trafficking easier in Nevada, because removing the age-reporting requirement will interfere with mandatory reporting provisions. Nevada Right to Life's Melissa Clement also warned of an "abortion free-for-all" if the bill passes — a real possibility, considering the Legislature's Democrat majorities (13-8 Senate, 29-13 Assembly) and pro-abortion Democrat governor.