Nancy Pelosi treats Kellyanne Conway like 'the help'

Is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trying to rev up and motivate President Trump's ace campaign manager whose talents were key to winning the presidency for Trump? Sure looks like it, because here's what the haughty House Speaker did to Conway during yesterday's meeting between Trump and Democratic congressional leaders.

Pelosi treated Conway like a maid. The help. A servant girl. The stylist. A makeup girl. The ball boy. The way she treats everyone "beneath" her in Presidio Heights. And something that is going to disgust a lot of people in the U.S., because a lot of us know what it's like to be in that position. That makes Pelosi the rich woman she amounts to, the Pacific Heights or Presidio Heights matron with the arrogance problem, the impossible-to-please nasty old rich hag who abuses the help because that's what she always does. Does that sound believable to voters? You bet it does. And Kellyanne is going to be believed. And does that make Conway, the master election engineer, the ace campaign manager who wins elections against all odds for Trump - and someone so valuable to Trump that he keeps her by his side despite her husband's anti-Trump outbursts - want to sit the upcoming election out? Don't think so. If Pelosi wanted to motivate Kellyanne to do her darndest to get Trump re-elected, she couldn't have treated her a better way. Well, now it's election time, and Conway is getting revved up. Let's just say Joe Biden is not going to like this.