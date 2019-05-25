Liberals' privilege and power are slipping, and they can't stand it

Those appalling liberal outbursts we have witnessed since Trump's election can be explained by realizing that they believe they have the right to speak to and be listened to by the president. The rest of us are too deplorable to be worthy of his attention. And yet, the president listens to us, or appears to, and frequently disparages them. A liberal friend of mine frequently quotes a saying that when you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. I'm not saying Trump listens equally to everyone. If he does, it's because he isn't really listening to any of us. He seems to have enough self-confidence to make his own decisions without resorting to weighing the advice of 300 million wannabe counselors.

But liberals are accustomed to preferential access, and they aren't getting it. Not only have they lost their privilege, but they believe that it was unfairly reassigned to us riffraff. They feel cheated, and they are howling for justice. Every judge legislating from the bench to promote his favored policies is striking a blow for justice in liberals' quest to rule us. Every ill mannered celebrity ranting about Trump's supposed deficiencies is a bold prophet, speaking truth to power. Every journalist twisting facts to support the leftist narrative is a warrior in the Left's disinformation army, participating in a surge of lying that all of them hope will overwhelm us so we return to being their pawns. So my friend's favorite quote is true for liberals, at least. They are so addicted to the privilege of their elitist caste that many of them seem unhinged. From their perspective, it's the rest of the country that is insane. This is transformational change, Trump-style. The patient years of liberals siphoning off ever increasing amounts of power and treasure, blaming the conservatives for any policy failure in delivery of the promised utopia, is being set awry by Trumpian efforts to make success at some level possible for the hoi polloi regardless of their individual politics. He cuts taxes, renegotiates trade deals, speaks respectfully of law enforcement and military without sounding de rigueur, incentivizes businesses to hire more Americans and build up manufacturing, and on and on. How can we deplorables be forced to accept our lower class status if the president acts as though each of us matters? What if we stop listening to fake newsmen, climate change cheats who become millionaires exploiting our gullibility, and all the other political activists who have lied about their self-enrichment goals and fooled us into thinking they were trying to help us? What if we start thinking for ourselves? Oh, dear, this will never do. Liberals have the "divine right" of kings, while we can barely claim a "spark of divinity." How dare we act as their equals when they are clearly (in their own minds) superior? And so their outrage pours forth unabated. Toddlers would be embarrassed by the elitist tantrums. The elites are not. Makes me wonder how effective those imported nannies really are. Sam can be reached at syounnokis@gmail.com.