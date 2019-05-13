Keep those baby hearts beating!

The Louisiana legislature is halfway toward passing a law — like the ones enacted in Mississippi and Georgia — that will ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they're pregnant. Alabama is on the cusp of approving an even more restrictive bill.

Let's add Georgia and a few others to the states passing or considering "heartbeat" laws. This is from FOX :

State governments are on a course to virtually eliminate abortion access in large chunks of the Deep South and Midwest. Ohio and Kentucky also have passed heartbeat laws; Missouri's Republican-controlled legislature is considering one.

The law is pretty simple: no abortion if you can listen to a heartbeat!

For 46 years, or since Roe v. Wade, abortion has been treated as a decision that only a woman can make, or the "it's her body" argument. The "heartbeat" simply wants the mother to listen to something beating inside her. In other words, it's more than her body.

The response from the pro-abortion crowd is totally predictable. They call it a threat to our reproductive rights, or calls for women to skip sex! Don't make movies in Georgia!

The pro-abortion side faces two serious problems:

First, technology, not the Bible is telling us there is another heartbeat inside the woman. In other words, a machine, not a pastor, is telling us that something is living inside the womb.

Second, President Trump is going to force Democrats to define themselves over "heartbeat" or late-term abortion. It will be a difficult topic for Democrats in the Hispanic community. According to Pew, Hispanics oppose abortion — 57 percent — more than any other group.

In the meantime, let's save human beings one heartbeat at a time.

