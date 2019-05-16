Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing reveal Brennan was the mastermind of the Russia hoax

Anyone closely following the Russia hoax and its collapse understands that DC superlawyers Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing have by far the best track record in accurately calling out the nature of the scandal and identifying the coming revelations. I do not know either of them, and have not communicated with them personally, but judging from their public statements, and inferring from their career histories, they must have very highly placed sources talking to them about the case – and quite possibly asking for advice or acting as sounding boards – about future actions to ensure that the facts are properly aired and the persons responsible for the abuses are held to account. All of this in the face of the fiercest possible resistance by members of the deep state embedded in law enforcement, intelligence agencies, the DOJ, and the media – and maybe even in the White House staff. Yesterday, they spent an hour with Sebastian Gorka on his Salem Radio syndicated talk show and gave us a preview of sorts about where the scandal is headed next. The entire show is available on YouTube, minus most of the commercial breaks, and well worth a listen. If you haven’t got much time, I suggest you start at about 20 minutes into the video and follow through to the end, 15 minutes later.

The most important bombshell they released was that they believe that John Brennan, then-head of the CIA, was the core of the conspiracy. Victoria Toensing added that this is because Clapper is too dumb to pull off such an operation. They also revealed the Admiral Mike Rogers is happily willing to testify about the abuses that he uncovered, which actually triggered the initiation of the Russiagate plot. Recall that when he was head of the National Security Agency (NSA) which comprehensively monitors telecommunications, he discovered that political appointees in the White House were using its database on a huge scale to monitor political opponents, and acted to cut off that access. Suddenly cut off from their ability to spy on political opponents, and almost certainly fearful of public exposure should Hillary Clinton be defeated, the wheels were put in motion (with Brennan in the lead) to generate the Steele dossier and the FISA warrants to both spy on and tar the threat of a Trump presidency. There is lot of other discussion that follows that is very intriguing, including consideration of the lack of whistleblowers in the FBI and DOJ among the numbers of people not in the top layer of political appointee management circles. That none of the career officials tasked with implementing the hoax spoke up at the time bespeaks a rot in the organizational culture that will not be corrected by mere changes in top level personnel. While President Trump and others are always careful to focus on the people at the top and exonerate the “99%” of the working level agents in the FBI (and by extension the DOJ), Toensing and DiGenova are not so sanguine. That people would remain silent when asked to implement actions that are clearly wrong indicates that the rot extends far below the political appointees. Their discussion of William Wray, the FBI head who is still defending the agency, is indicative of the real source of the problem. As Toensing puts it: “The only thing he’s ever cared about is his next job.” That, in my opinion, is the real problem with federal (and other government) bureaucracies. To get ahead, you don’t make waves, you don’t call out problems, you just please the people who can help you get the next promotion. Toward the end, they express confidence that the truth will come out because AG Barr is determined to get to the bottom of it. That is consistent with my own view that the only reason why Barr would have left his lucrative law practice to return to head the DOJ (and endure vilification from the Democrats fearful of the truth coming out) is his dedication to making sure that the institutions of justice return to the path of integrity and adherence to the design of the Constitution. Hat tip: Roger Luchs