Joe Biden says that US has an ‘obligation’ to provide free medical care for illegals

Pay up, suckers! This new magnet attracting illegals is going to cost a lot if Biden is elected as president. There are billions of poor people in the world who see our open borders as an invitation to enjoy the good life here, and now Uncle Joe wants you to pay for free health care for them once they get here. And for starters, he wants us to pay for a network of clinics, to better serve them.

Don’t believe me? Watch as Joe says so yesterday at a stop in Los Angeles, where hundreds of thousands of illegals live: Joe Biden says the US should provide healthcare to people “regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented.” pic.twitter.com/19La4DEtXK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2019 The number of illegals is soaring, as Ryan Saavedra notes in the Daily Wire: "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detained 109,144 migrants along the boundary with Mexico last month, a 6 percent increase from March, as monthly arrests reached their highest point since 2007," The Washington Post reported. "Unauthorized border crossings have more than doubled in the past year, and they are on pace to exceed 1 million on an annual basis, as Guatemalan and Honduran families continue streaming north in record numbers with the expectation they will be quickly processed and released from custody." "Our apprehension numbers are off the charts," Carla Provost, chief of the Border Patrol, told the Senate on Wednesday. "We cannot address this crisis by shifting more resources. It’s like holding a bucket under a faucet. It doesn’t matter how many buckets we have if we can’t turn off the flow.” Keep in mind that many people coming from third world countries have serious health problems owing to lack of sanitation, poor nutrition, and other poverty-related conditions. That makes their health care more expensive than average Americans. So, multiply one million new illegals per year (a figure certain to increase if Biden wins the presidency) by $10,000 per year (lower than the average cost of health care per year for Americans) and we get $10 billion per year added to the cost of caring for the 12-25 million ($120 billion to $250 billion per year) that an “obligation” to provide health care for illegals on the taxpayers’ dime would cost. And the remember that that this is a lowball estimate. Image credit: Twitter video screngrab