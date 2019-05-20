Jim Carrey: If only we could have murdered Kay Ivey when she was just a baby

Hollywood has-been Jim Carrey has moved from rabidly opposing guns, which kill guilty people at least sometimes, to rabidly supporting abortion, which kills only innocent people. His latest contribution to the national debate is a cartoon of an unborn baby, sporting Alabama governor Kay Ivey's face and a thumbs-up, just about to get sucked out of the womb by an abortionist's vacuum aspirator. The business end of the tool is already pulling at the skin on Ivey-baby's face, making it easy for the viewer to imagine the skin coming off, followed by the brain, with arms and legs to follow.