Jim Carrey: If only we could have murdered Kay Ivey when she was just a baby
Hollywood has-been Jim Carrey has moved from rabidly opposing guns, which kill guilty people at least sometimes, to rabidly supporting abortion, which kills only innocent people.
His latest contribution to the national debate is a cartoon of an unborn baby, sporting Alabama governor Kay Ivey's face and a thumbs-up, just about to get sucked out of the womb by an abortionist's vacuum aspirator. The business end of the tool is already pulling at the skin on Ivey-baby's face, making it easy for the viewer to imagine the skin coming off, followed by the brain, with arms and legs to follow.
Carrey's attempt at wit is a response to Alabama's new abortion law, which makes the procedure a felony after eight weeks in most cases. Driving special ire from bloodthirsty Democrats and useless Republicans alike is the law's rejection of "exceptions" for rape and incest — those old Republican compromise chestnuts that condone the murder of children with the right kind of father.
Timothy Meads at Townhall notices the irony in Carrey's latest:
As for Carrey's glib and crude remarks about the cartoon itself as well as Gov. Ivey, the actor is unwittingly showing that the baby inside the mother's womb is indeed life who has a future ahead with untold potential at all stages of pregnancy.
The cartoon is useful in that it shows what an aspiration abortion — medical jargon for destroying a fragile human child with a high-powered vacuum cleaner — looks like. This isn't the late-term stuff most pro-life groups are comfortable focusing on, where "everyone can agree" that it's unpleasant. No, this is what happens to the really tiny babies, the ones the pro-abortion side can best get away with dehumanizing as clumps of cells or tissue or parasites. Carrey does a good job on the anatomy, all of which is formed quite early in pregnancy.
Carrey's cartoon also showcases the disturbing liberal tendency to feign omniscience. It's like the ever popular "time-traveling to kill Hitler" fantasy: in order to eliminate a baby before she becomes Kay Ivey, you have to know beforehand that she's going to become Kay Ivey, which you can't. But abortion-supporters tend not to mind murdering a baby they think will have a low quality of life or a disability or a high chance of becoming a criminal. "Kill them now, or you kill them later," as one Alabama Democrat put it.
We see this pretend omniscience across the political spectrum on a lot of issues, with abortion, "climate change," and the worship of polls being the most prominent. Nowhere is it more destructive than on the abortion issue, where it literally destroys innocent human beings.
In the interest of full disclosure, I'm ashamed to admit that I was a big fan of Jim Carrey in my early teens and still enjoy Liar Liar — a movie, strangely from Hollywood, that approvingly portrays a divorced husband and wife reuniting for their child's sake. Hollywood wasn't exactly a bastion of good morals even in the '90s, and it's only gotten worse since then. (Fishcest, anyone?) Jim Carrey's decline is Hollywood's decline in miniature. And when one reads about Republicans like Mitt Romney and Kevin McCarthy — and Donald Trump, the "most pro-life president," like, ever — speaking out against Alabama's effort to save children from a gruesome death, it becomes clear that Hollywood's decline is America's in miniature.
Drew Belsky is American Thinker's deputy editor. Contact him at drew@americanthinker.com.
I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019
