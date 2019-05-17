Huge new string of criminalities surround California's failed 'motor-voter' system

But the details rolling out now are getting far more disturbing. RealClearPolitics investigative reporter Susan Crabtree has put together a string of criminalities surrounding the way California runs its elections which makes one wonder if California has adopted the Venezuela Model of electoral goverance.

California's election has unsettled many, given the role of ballot-harvesting in supposedly flipping Reagan-country Orange County entirely blue in the last midterm.

She starts with a sickening new report that California's election was hacked through its "motor-voter' system, the system the state has to register as many votes as possible. If a California resident applies for a drivers license in the state, he (or she) gets registered to vote whether he likes it or not. An applicant can only say 'no' to the registration, not 'yes,' the 'yes' is embedded into the system. It's a set-up that relies on the "honor system" for a voter's claims of valid citizenship to vote and there is no verification.

Naturally, such a system is vulnerable to foreign cyberattacks from abroad and one actually happened, from Croatia, and it was one they tried to cover up. Here's what occurred, according to Crabtree's report:

The state has had a motor-voter system up and running for years, but a new law required the Department of Motor Vehicles to electronically transmit information on drivers who are eligible to vote and who visit the Golden State’s DMV offices to the state’s voter rolls, unless they opt out. Among the concerns surfacing now is that state officials never publicly acknowledged the hacking until California media reported on it last month. And there are lingering questions — and serious doubts — over whether the system’s numerous glitches have been fixed in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential primary and general election. California officials moved up the state’s primary from June to March to boost its role in determining who wins the Democratic nomination for president, making it even more critical to ensure the integrity of voter registrations, election watchdogs argue.

Up until now, most of us in this state have been pretty confident that our election was hack-proof because it involves paper ballots filled in with a stylus pen on punch-card. It's pokey, but no one can change the ballot a voter casts. This hack is done at a higher point upstream in the system, where voters have no control, and they can't even watch their vote being changed by the computer system (as the Venezuelans could) to know there was fraud going on.

Here's the other disturbing implication of the hack - Crabtree notes that activists say there now are privacy concerns. What a normal person might ask from that is whether some Big Brother manipulating this hackable system might be knowing and recording just how you vote. If hackers can do it, you can bet the state counting the ballots can do it.

It's certainly cause for concern.

Crabtree headlines her report as a hacker issue worth watching, but her report is brimming with other kinds of irregularities going on in the state as a result of the state's one-party rigged system. She writes:

The entire rollout was bogged down with bugs and glitches responsible for upwards of 100,000 inaccurate voter-registration records, including wrong party preferences, voters incorrectly being designated as wanting to vote by mail, and at least 1,500 noncitizens wrongly allowed to register to vote.

Among these were 1,500 illegally registered to vote non-citizens. Those are the ones they found. Who knows how many this bunch of one-party riggers didn't 'find.'

Crabtree notes that none of these non-citizen registrations were of illegals, but expresses skepticism at the blithe claims. She's right because declaring one's immigration status honestly is pretty much done on an unverified honor system. If there's a coyote you owe money to as an illegal, and he's got connections to the Sacramento mob for favors paid, how can we be surprised that well... what happens, happens.

With that possibility, it doesn't help that the state is being pretty unforthcoming about whether any non-citizens voted at all. The state officials running this, led by secretary of state Alexa Padilla, would an interest in ensuring that that information does not get out.

It gets worse.

Officials involved in this motor-voter rollout have been fired or ousted, Crabtree writes, two big ones. That's signals something apparently so bad that even California's public employee unions, who will defend any incompetence and keep the world's crappiest workers on the job, could not stop. The state is getting sued by an electoral integrity watchdog group, for its bad motor-voter rollout, which obviously, it thinks it can win.

Here's another problem: Not only did a lot of people (such as me) get ballots in the mail we didn't ask for, the better to provide opportunities for the state's abundant ballot harvesters, some of whom are illegal immigrants, people who asked for ballots sent to them by mail didn't get them. Were those ballots in Republican areas of Orange County. According to Crabtree's report, it sounds like it. I know my parents didn't get theirs, and had to walk on canes to the polling places to cast their ballots provisionally. Apparently this happened to a lot of people.

Worse still, there were long lines, and even worse than that, voting booths ran out of supplies, prompting them to tell voters 'too bad' and ending their right to vote after waiting in long lines. One wonders how many Republican areas were affected by this even as leftists went ballot-harvesting in illegal-immigrant-rich districts, often with illegals collecting the ballots. There was no supply shortage reported on that front.

Yet despite the automation, Crabtree notes that provisional ballot counts due to problematic registrations went down not at all in this past election.

Democrats just got the result they wanted.

Had enough? Several states these day are suing to keep Republicans such as President Trump off the ballot. With garbage like this going on, it would seem that a better lawsuit would be to keep California's tainted ballots from being counted. They are being tainted across the board and apparently even beyond the U.S.

One can only hope that the slew of lawsuits wending their way through the state's courts can have an impact. There are quite a few fair-minded judges in the state and one can only hope that a case lands on one of their dockets.