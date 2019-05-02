How many more groups of Americans can Omar anger?

The junior Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, has an opinion about anyone and anything, just ask her. Rep. Omar provided a clear example of her understanding U.S. history regarding a key framer of the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin, based on the fact that the image of the inventor, statesman, author, and innovator, is on the U.S. one-hundred dollar bill. Of course, she didn't have much interest anything he represented, her reference to him was a means to an end - perpetrating anti-semitic rant, “…all about the Benjamins baby” in reference to Jews and their supposed ominiscent political power in America. Let us also not forget about her insensitive reference to the 3,000 innocent souls who perished on 9/11/2001 as a result of Islamist terrorism. Now Ms. Omar has tried to tie the plight of Venezuelans to President Trump. The obvious does not matter to Ms. Omar -- that the pain and suffering in that country now revolting against a socialist dictatorship started much earlier and escalated during the last presidential administration. President Obama did almost nothing for Venezuelans, and didn't speak out much, either. President Trump has openly acknowledged Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela, as have heads of state from more than 50 other countries. Our president has been using diplomacy to encourage the illegitimate dictator, Nicolas Maduro, to take his money stolen from the people and run. If it were not for corrupt Russians encouraging him to stay, Maduro would have left weeks ago. It does not matter to Ms. Omar that Venezuela had suffered massive annual inflation before President Trump placed sanctions on the Maduro regime. Why did Maduro block passage into Venezuela the millions of dollars of medical aid and food aid that the Trump administration shipped to the border with Colombia?

What could the motive be of this junior representative to be so vocal about a subject she clearly knows nothing about? Why does she declare, “…America will no longer be a country of white people…” It's strange stuff, given that she represents Minnesota, a state which American history shows became the home to a proud group of Americans of Viking heritage. Chalk it up to another group to offend. That's not all she's about, either. President Trump is considering categorizing the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) are joined at the hip, are they not? Ms. Omar is a big supporter of CAIR. Is Ms. Omar projecting her bigotry on others to cover a façade of hatred for the country that opened arms to her from that paradise, Somalia? She called President Trump’s action on the border a “fake emergency” regardless of the countless number of people, including Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security under Obama, a serious crisis. She offends and she offends. Thank God, congressional terms last only two years and Representative Omar could never be president. She might not even make it past two years in Congress. Image credit: LeoPaltik1242, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0