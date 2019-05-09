How can Democrats still miss voter frustration with the liberal elite?

The New York Times (WikiLeaks East) has the goods on Trump this time. Based on leaked tax records, the paper claims that businessman Donald Trump lost 1.17 billion dollars between 1985 and 1994 and in all but two of those years paid no income taxes. Not only did he lose money, but he appeared to lose “more money than nearly any other individual taxpayer” for a number of years. Obviously Donald Trump is not a business genius as he has claimed. The amazing thing is, the Times seems to think Trump voters will care. Will Trump voters care, or will they simply see this as the reality of big business? Those who invest millions and billions run the risk of losing the same. Is anyone really stunned by such a revelation? Is there anyone who is not aware of Trump bankruptcies in past years? Will not supporters of the president likely instead feel that his recovery from such financial disaster was an amazing accomplishment?

The New York Times, Democrats, and their media allies have never understood that Americans who elected Donald Trump president had already factored in who and what he is. They had compared him, blemishes and all, to 16 Republicans and Hillary Clinton and decided that our nation was in need of drastic change. Donald Trump was that drastic change! Consider for instance the president’s midterm approval numbers. They are not only equivalent to the approval numbers of that darling of the press, Barack Obama, but phenomenal, given the nonstop criticism and abuse heaped on him from election day onward. Can you recall any other president about whom impeachment was being threatened prior to his taking the oath of office? That notwithstanding, his accomplishments in two years surpass the full-term accomplishments of any other president in recent memory. Imagine what his poll numbers might be if he had been given the honeymoon period generally afforded a new president and a modicum of fair press. To take it a step farther, what is the likelihood that polling data again, as during his election year, underestimate his popularity due to the constant disparagement to which Trump-supporters are subjected? What the media cannot seem to fathom or accept is that since they did not make Trump, they can’t destroy him. Only Trump himself is capable of destroying his relationship with his voters and supporters. Mueller had a chance, but try as hard as he and his band of hostile Democrats could, they failed for the most simple of reasons. Trump did not collude with Putin and Russia. With regard to obstruction of justice being the left’s new rallying cry after Trump, in an unprecedented move by a prosecutor, was exonerated of criminal collusion with Russia, does any Trump-supporter give a damn what Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, and other unhinged Democrats think? Do Trump-supporters really care whether or not Trump obstructed justice in such a meritless and political investigation? They likely do not. Through it all, the left seems clueless relative to the anger that simmers in America over Democrats and their politics of personal destruction. For the first time, Republicans have a president whom the media cannot destroy. He fights back, and he wins. Trump support, in all likelihood, will only grow if Democrats and their media fellow travelers continue their scorched-earth efforts to destroy the president, his family, his associates, and his presidency. Partisan Democrats are obviously incapable of understanding the voter frustration that elected and will again elect Donald Trump in 2020. They just don’t get it, and further demonization of those who support the president will not help their cause. No political party is more blind than the Democratic Party that refuses to see.