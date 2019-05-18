Hey Greenies: Check out the global revolt against your green agenda...

Not green jobs, as President Obama liked to promise. Not lower emissions - just ask Germany about that one. Not saving the planet.

For all the good press the green agenda gets in the mainstream media, voters in free countries across the globe are getting wise to just what this feelgood earth religion really about.

Nope, just less money in one's pocket and more power in the government's hand reaching for it.

The Heartland Institute's H. Sterling Burnett, writing for the Washington Examiner, has a good one on just what's going on globally, calling it 'backlash':

From Alberta to Australia, from Finland to France, and beyond, voters are increasingly showing their displeasure with expensive energy policies imposed by politicians in an inane effort to purportedly fight human-caused climate change. Skepticism over whether humans are causing dangerous climate change has always been higher in America than in most industrialized countries. As a result, governments in Europe, Canada, and other developed areas are much farther along the energy rationing path, cutting carbon dioxide emissions as required. However, residents in these countries have begun to revolt against the higher energy costs they suffer under due to high taxes on fossil fuels and mandates to use expensive renewable energy. This is what originally prompted protesters in France to don yellow vests and take to the streets in 2018. They were protesting scheduled increases in fuel taxes, electricity prices, and stricter vehicle emissions controls, which French President Emmanuel Macron had claimed were necessary to meet the country’s greenhouse gas reduction commitments under the Paris climate agreement. After the first four weeks of protest, Macron’s government canceled the climate action plan.

He has a whole string of examples to suggest that there's a global revolt in the works around the fake problems, phony promises, soaring costs, and greedy as hell green agenda being shoved down the free world's throat. (Rest assured, the world's tyrannies and socialist dumps are not participating).

Australia's election being reported today, looks like a massive example of the green chickens coming to roost. Look at these headlines rolling out here in my last post about Al Gore.

Which is ironic in the extreme. After all, didn't Al Gore win the Nobel peace prize? Shouldn't that make his green agenda a slam dunk for star-struck Australians? After all, a few Norwegian elites seem to think so.

Nope. And perhaps more significantly, hasn't the press been promoting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 'green new deal' as the fresh new face of the future? The green future, the new generation? Young people being more idealistic than the last batch of young people?

This global revolt tells us a different story. And it portends the demise of the phony green agenda, which the public is increasingly onto like the emperor's new clothes.

Perhaps that's a follow-on from President Trump's election, with Trump's open skepticism of all the left's claims about global warming, and for that matter, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's election, too, which has shown increasing hostility toward green demands. Perhaps even more likely, people are sick of being told they are saving the earth when the stats show they are not saving the earth emissions-wise, green profiteers are getting rich, and their taxes and other costs are simply soaring.

If so, it's a move toward sanity. The green agenda has decisively proven to have been a fraud and it's about time something better on the environment, such as cost-benefit analysis, take its place in the name of common sense. The green agenda is a failure and enough of it has been going on for voters to get wise to it. The gig is up. Sorry, Solyndra. Sorry, Sandy.