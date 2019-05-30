Heavy-hitter lefty actor warns what they have in mind for us when they win power

Even if you have never heard of hm, actor Jeffrey Wright is an important figure in the Hollywood/New York axis of entertainment, a winner of both a Tony award for his work on Broadway and an Emmy award for his television work. He has starred in high-profile left-wing propaganda such as the Broadway play (and HBO series) Angels in America and currently is featured in the HBO series Westworld. His filmography shows that he has worked steadily in the upper division of the entertainment world, indicating that he has both competence and a lot of friends, the two necessary ingredients for success in acting. I have seen his work as a continuing character in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and can confirm that he is a really good actor who possesses an abundance of charisma. Just because he is my political enemy, I can’t minimize his talent. He’s all the scarier for his gifts.

If I have to choose between sneaky radical leftists who pretend to be small-d democratic activists and honest ones who admit they would stop at nothing in punishing people like me should they gain power, I would always choose the honest ones. Like radical jihadists, they believe that their cause is so righteous that opposition is immoral, and the evil people who oppose them deserve no constitutional protections once they are in power. In fact, the Constitution itself is an obsolete document, written by evil white slave-owners, and a hindrance to the utopia they believe is in reach if only we submit to their command.

When possession of power is the sole criterion of righteousness and no restraints at all constrain the actions against enemies, anything is okay, up to an including mass extermination – as practiced by Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and North Korea’s Kim Dynasty.

Message from the @GOP : There are no principles - not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual - NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck. Lesson for everybody else: Get the power.

He also possesses elite educational credentials, as a graduate of St. Albans school and Amherst College, one of the most selective and elite institutions of higher education in the country. Think of him as a much-smarter version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, someone who reflects back upon us the theories and language of the academic hard left that he absorbed in the classroom and now carries with him in his calls for action.

If I have to choose between sneaky radical leftists who pretend to be small-d democratic activists and honest ones who admit they would stop at nothing in punishing people like me should they gain power, I would always choose the honest ones. Like radical jihadists, they believe that their cause is so righteous that opposition is immoral, and the evil people who oppose them deserve no constitutional protections once they are in power. In fact, the Constitution itself is an obsolete document, written by evil white slave-owners, and a hindrance to the utopia they believe is in reach if only we submit to their command.

Even if you have never heard of hm, actor Jeffrey Wright is an important figure in the Hollywood/New York axis of entertainment, a winner of both a Tony award for his work on Broadway and an Emmy award for his television work. He has starred in high-profile left-wing propaganda such as the Broadway play (and HBO series) Angels in America and currently is featured in the HBO series Westworld. His filmography shows that he has worked steadily in the upper division of the entertainment world, indicating that he has both competence and a lot of friends, the two necessary ingredients for success in acting. I have seen his work as a continuing character in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, and can confirm that he is a really good actor who possesses an abundance of charisma. Just because he is my political enemy, I can’t minimize his talent. He’s all the scarier for his gifts.

He also possesses elite educational credentials, as a graduate of St. Albans school and Amherst College, one of the most selective and elite institutions of higher education in the country. Think of him as a much-smarter version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, someone who reflects back upon us the theories and language of the academic hard left that he absorbed in the classroom and now carries with him in his calls for action.

Check out this tweet:

Message from the @GOP:



There are no principles - not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual - NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck.



Lesson for everybody else:



Get the power. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2019

When possession of power is the sole criterion of righteousness and no restraints at all constrain the actions against enemies, anything is okay, up to an including mass extermination – as practiced by Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and North Korea’s Kim Dynasty.

Don’t say you aren’t warned.

Hat tip: Breitbart

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore