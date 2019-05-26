Grenell schools Germans about wearing the Jewish kippa

America's best diplomat is schooling the Germans again. This time, it's about Jew hatred, something they were supposed to have learned the dangers of and paid reparations for a few decades ago. They haven't.

Here's the latest from the Jerusalem Post:

The US government's most high-profile ambassador in Europe, Richard Grenell, said Jews in Germany should not conceal their religious identity and urged them to wear kippot in defiance of a Sunday statement from Germany's commissioner to combat antisemitism to avoid kippot in public. Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, tweeted: "The opposite is true. Wear your kippa. Wear your friend’s kippa. Borrow a kippa and wear it for our Jewish neighbors. Educate people that we are a diverse society."

The kippa, or kippot, is the distinctive disk-shaped hat that many observant Jewish men wear. Nobody else wears them, so anyone who has one on is easily recognized as Jewish.

Grenell was responding to this statement from a German official known as the 'anti-Semitism commissioner,' a well-paid bureaucrat who's supposedly in charge of keeping the country's Jew hatred at bay:

On Saturday, Felix Klein, the federal government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Anti-Semitism, said, “My opinion on the matter has changed following the ongoing brutalization in German society, " Klein told the Funk media group, adding "I can no longer recommend Jews wear a Kippah at every time and place in Germany."

I am sure he was a well-meaning, practical German who only wanted to get the anti-Semitic attacks down in his country and thus, call it a protection of sorts for Jews. He might have even been in a position to claim success then, from his bureaucrat's perspective on the data, because right now, anti-Semitic attacks in Germany since its inundation by hostile Muslim migrants has pretty well created that situation in the once-Nazi nation that tried to exterminate the world's Jewry. It reminds me of how our leftist pope calls on Catholics to fuel the migrant trade as their Christian duty with zero regard for how it fuels an underlying structural problem.

Germany's got such a structural problem, too, in spades. The commissioner's statement suggests something horrible is going on, what with the inundation of the country with stone-aged Muslim migrants along with the country's native far left and fascist extremists: "Ongoing brutalization in German society"? Those are strong words.

But for the anti-Semitism commissioner to suggest that Jews need to hide -- rather than the cops crack down on violent Nazis and Islamofascists targeting Jews and teaching them a lesson they'll never forget -- is quite despicable.

It's appeasement, appeasement of a very creepy kind the kind described by Martin Niemöller in his "First they came for" poem.

Now it's down to first, they tell Jews to hide their Jewishness.

That idiocy is what they are supposed to be avoiding. It sends a message to the assorted Muslim and other thugs that they've won round one.

Next, one of the few who doesn't gets attacked. That brings charges and the next thing you know, the anti-Semitic attacker is let off with a lesser sentence since prevailing custom is to not wear the kippa. The Jewish person gets blamed for not following custom. After that, restrictions on wearing the kippa at all go into place. After that...

The rest is history.

Anti-Semitism, as German history demonstrates, is a long slide downward, not an instant explosion. Hitler rose to power with even some German Jewish supporters undoubtedly thinking he was a crocodile who would eat them last. It was appeasement, just as Neville Chamberlain's Munich agreement was appeasement, nobody took anti-Semitism seriously because, well, Hitler seemed so reasonable. It didn't work out that way and Hitler in the end got what he wanted, taking every advantage from this cover.

Now it's chiefly Muslims engaged in anti-Jewish attacks and the Germans have learned utterly nothing. Instead of reading the Jew-haters the riot act and throwing the perpetrators back to their native hellholes, the Jews are called on to accommodate them. It reeks of failure and tells us Germans have learned nothing.

It take an American ambassador to re-teach them the obvious and rest assured, they are going to resent it. But it's the truth and Germans now have one more cause for shame.