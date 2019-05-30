Funny how no one wants to look into that report that Omar married her brother...

Now the fearless Michelle Malkin has taken up the case, wanting to know why this isn't being looked into by either the press or more importantly, these law enforcers. She writes :

You'd think they'd be all over this like tabloid papparazzi. Wild and prurient news always sells papers and draws viewer eyeballs, and the scattered reports about how America's first Muslim congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar, reportedly married her own brother in a bid to bring him into the country ahead of the others trying to get in, is quite a doozy. The press certainly got excited about the Stormy Daniels controversy for such a reason, but why the absence of interest in Omar's kinky weird love life?

Investigations dating back to 2016 by blogger Scott Johnson of Power Line (which recently celebrated 15 years in the blogosphere), David North of the Center for Immigration Studies, Alpha News reporter Preya Samsundar and PJMedia.com reporter David Steinberg have determined that the outspoken Somalian Muslim refugee likely married her own brother named Ahmed Elmi in 2009 for some unknown ill-gotten gain while still informally married to the man she calls her husband and father of her three children, Ahmed Hirsi. After a Somalian website floated questions about the marriage arrangement with Elmi and Johnson's initial reporting broke into the local news, Omar sought to divorce Elmi. Her use of $6,000 in state campaign funds, some of which went to pay a personal divorce lawyer, is currently under state investigation.

To marry her own brother, something her spokespeople brush off as nonsense and refuse to answer questions about. Actually, they ought to be answering questions, to reporters, and investigators - and they most certainly are not. Apparently we all supposed to think that Omar, with her out-there anti-Semitic views, and fourth-world background, is quite incapable of acting in a way that's contrary to bourgeois values.

Malkin also notes that the issue itself, even outside the kink factor, has quite the potential for more serious crime:

Anyone capable of and willing to lie to federal officials in face-to-face interviews, falsify government forms under penalty of perjury, and conspire to undermine the integrity of our immigration system is a threat to our country. Terrorism is not the only concern. Other complex criminal organizations are often involved. Even nations governed by open borders loons like Canada's Justin Trudeau take marriage fraud seriously. Last week, the government moved to strip a Chinese national of his fraudulently acquired Canadian citizenship after paying a woman $5,000 to enter a sham marriage. We have enough native-born scam artists and fraudsters without having to import more from around the world. But you know what's even more of an insult than an ordinary foreign marriage faker? An entitled, arrogant and unrepentant marriage faker hiding behind the "Islamophobia" and "sexism" cards. Yes, I'm looking at you, Omar.

Which again brings up the issue of why this is being ignored. The press is sleeping, to be sure, but so are the lawmen. Malkin outlines a large string of cases of marriage fraud rings being busted up by the federal authorities. But there's not a word from them on Omar's weird relationships.

Why is that? Is busting an obnoxious left-wing congresswoman who can't stop wielding the victim card that politically daunting? Or is there a federal contingent that gives her a pass, one set of laws for her, and another set for everyone else?

Whatever the case, a brazen leftist who's constantly pointingt the finger at the America that can do no good is a pretty good candidate for a probe given that she seeks to bring people in who probably feel the same way about the place that she does. And as a representative, she's presumably a model of rule of law. If Rep. Duncan Hunter can be displaced from all of his committee assignments over an illegal use of his campaign funds for personal expenses, why can't Omar be investigated for marrying he brother.

Malkin is right that the silence is as remarkable as the deed Omar is accused of.

Image credit: Leopaltik, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0