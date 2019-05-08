Feds knew Steele Dossier was politically motivated before it was submitted to FISA Court to permit spying on Trump campaign

If ever there were an admission that taints the FBI’s secret warrant to surveil Donald Trump ’s campaign, it sat buried for more than 2 1/2 years in the files of a high-ranking State Department official.

John Solomon of The Hill has yet another scoop that demonstrates lying to the FISA Court, thereby enabling spying on the Trump campaign. He writes:

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec’s written account of her Oct. 11, 2016, meeting with FBI informant Christopher Steele shows the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded British intelligence operative admitted that his research was political and facing an Election Day deadline. And that confession occurred 10 days before the FBI used Steele’s now-discredited dossier to justify securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the campaign’s ties to Russia. Steele’s client “is keen to see this information come to light prior to November 8,” the date of the 2016 election, Kavalec wrote in a typed summary of her meeting with Steele and Tatyana Duran, a colleague from Steele’s Orbis Security firm. The memos were unearthed a few days ago through open-records litigation by the conservative group Citizens United. And that confession occurred 10 days before the FBI used Steele’s now-discredited dossier to justify securing a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page and the campaign’s ties to Russia. Steele’s client “is keen to see this information come to light prior to November 8,” the date of the 2016 election, Kavalec wrote in a typed summary of her meeting with Steele and Tatyana Duran, a colleague from Steele’s Orbis Security firm. The memos were unearthed a few days ago through open-records litigation by the conservative group Citizens United.

And it appears that the FISA Court was not the only entity lied to:

Kavalec’s notes do not appear to have been provided to the House Intelligence Committee during its Russia probe, according to former Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.). "They tried to hide a lot of documents from us during our investigation, and it usually turns out there’s a reason for it," Nunes told me. Senate and House Judiciary investigators told me they did not know about them, even though they investigated Steele’s behavior in 2017-18.

Bonchie at Red State notices:

[T]he FBI claimed just ten days later in the Page warrant application that Steele had no knowledge of his money man’s motivations. In other words, the FBI claimed that Steele did not know he was doing political opposition research or that the research was meant to interfere in the election. “Steele was approached by an identified U.S. person, who indicated that a U.S.-based law firm had hired the identified U.S. person to conduct research regarding (Trump’s) ties to Russia.” The footnote goes on to say that “the identified U.S. person never advised (Steele) as to the motivation behind the research into (Trump’s) ties to Russia. The FBI speculates that the identified U.S. person was likely looking for information that could be used to discredit (Trump’s) campaign.” Does anyone see “Clinton” or “DNC” or “opposing presidential campaign” mentioned? Instead, the footnote is full of weasel words. The FBI “speculates” that he “was likely” looking for information that “could discredit” Trump.

Drip, drip, drip. The biggest scandal in American political history is unwinding, day by day. With 544 days until the election, there is going to be a lot more scandal for voters to appreciate.