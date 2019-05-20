Eric Swalwell's shocking financial disclosure

Some highlights, but if you despise Swalwell — for many good reasons — this is a must-read.

In the six years since Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) began earning the big salary that comes with being a member of Congress he has failed to pay down his student loans, cashed out his pension, and accumulated credit card debt.

Swalwell graduated from law school in 2006 and was first elected to Congress in 2012. He spent the years in between as an Alameda County prosecutor and town council member in Dublin, Calif. — which earned him $118,548 in his last full year of work. The 38-year-old congressman began earning even more, $174,000-a-year, when he entered Congress in 2013, but his annual disclosure forms show his financial situation has worsened. (snip)

Appearing for the first time on his 2016 disclosure is between $10,001 and $15,000 in credit card debt with American Express, and between $10,001 and $15,000 in credit card debt with Chase Bank.

His debt to American Express remains between $10,001 and $15,000 on his most recent disclosure, covering 2017, but his debt to Chase Bank increased to between $15,001 and $50,000.

Swalwell owns no property, according to the disclosures. Public records indicate he is currently renting a recently renovated four-bedroom townhome in northeast Washington, D.C.

Oddly missing from all of Swalwell's disclosures is a single checking or savings bank account.

House of Representatives rules mandate members to disclose all bank accounts held by members and their spouses, as long as the cumulative amount held in those interest-bearing accounts exceeds $5,000.