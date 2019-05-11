Dems invited hatemongering Imam to open House of Representatives session with prayer

Imam Omar Suleiman, founder and president of the Dallas-based Yaqeen Institute, has not been shy about expressing his hateful opposition to both Israel and homosexuality, yet on Thursday was honored with the privilege of leading the House of Representatives in prayer prior to beginning the day’s business. You can watch below Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduce him, and then the entirely inoffensive prayer he delivered, calling for unity:

Happy Ramadan! The Democrats who control the House of Representatives celebrated the holy month of Muslims by inviting a hater to bless The People’s House and its work.

“We pray for peace, not war," he said. "Love not hate. Benevolence, not greed. Unity, not division. And we commit ourselves to not betraying our prayers with actions that contradict them. Let us be for truth, no matter who, or for is against it."

So, what’s the problem? The Jerusalem Post has collected a large number of examples of his hated for Israel:

As the 2014 Gaza War broke out, Suleiman said on social media: “How befitting that the 3rd Intifada starts on the 27th night of Ramadan as worshippers are denied prayer in Masjid Al Aqsa.” He ended his post with a prayer of sorts: “God willing on this blessed night as the 3rd Intifada begins, the beginning of the end of Zionism is here. May Allah help us overcome this monster, protect the innocent of the world, and accept the murdered as martyrs. ameen.” During the war, Suleiman also denied that Hamas uses human shields in an attempt to stop the IDF from retaliating against rocket fire sent from Gaza into Israeli civilian communities.



“If Hamas was using human shields, wouldn't the Palestinians say something about it?” he wrote. “Surprise, surprise: apparently the IDF was guilty even as they tried to convince the world that the reason why they couldn't stop massacring civilians was because of the use of human shields. This is disgusting... #FreePalestine #ICC4Israel”



Also in 2014, Suleiman also made a comment on social media alluding to the antisemitic idea that Israel controls American foreign policy, claiming that it is the "51st state.

There is quite a bit more. Read the whole thing.

Then, there is his hatred of homosexuality. From Dominic Green of Spectator USA

Suleiman thinks homosexuality is a ‘disease’: ‘When Allah describes homosexuality as a repugnant shameless sin and details his punishment of a people that practiced sodomy, how can anyone who believes in Allah not find it immoral? …If as Muslims we don’t take a clear stance on this, we will be forced to confirm and watch this disease destroy our children.’ Homosexuality, Suleiman believes, is ‘wrong’, ‘obviously harmful to society’, and ‘not natural, because of human reproduction and all the diseases and things of that sort that come as a result’. Muslims, he says, should try to cure homosexuals of ‘that wrong idea or wrong practice’. Suleiman compares homosexual impulses and acts to bestiality and incest: ‘Now what if someone says, “But what if someone is born that way, what is someone is a homosexual and they can’t help that?” Then we would say that not every impulses is to be acted upon. OK? We don’t allow bestiality. We don’t allow incest.’

Feminists might not be too happy with him, either:

Suleiman wants to keep the sexes separate: ‘Basically guys and girls cannot be friends… You have to understand this, especially girls, OK? Suleiman threatens women by comparing the wrath of Allah to a father committing an honor killing: ‘Allah doesn’t just own 20 guns, Allah owns hell fire. So you’d better be careful. You’re overstepping your bounds. Sisters, the same thing happens too, because you know what happens with a really jealous dad? He kills you and he kills the guy. You are offending Allah… whenever you make yourself promiscuous or whenever you open yourself up to that relationship.’

Rep. Lee Zeldin was among those expressing outrage:

Totally unacceptable that @SpeakerPelosi had Omar Suleiman give the opening prayer yesterday in the House. He compares Israel to the Nazis & calls them terrorists, supports Muslim Brotherhood, incites violence calling for a Palestinian antifada & the end of zionism, etc. Bad call pic.twitter.com/bZakjQVwsJ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 10, 2019

Speaker Pelosi os reported to be looking into the matter.

Ilhan Omar and Linda Sarsour, however, were delighted:

Love is the way! Ramadan Kareem @omarsuleiman504, thank you for sharing this beautiful message with all of us today ๐๐ฝ https://t.co/1TpKZGlbZx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 10, 2019

A beautiful, moving, and timely prayer by Imam Omar Suleiman on the House floor today at the US Capitol. Born and raised in Louisiana, currently lives and preaches in Dallas, TX. #Ramadan #faith #solidarity #Islam pic.twitter.com/Irccf9JP0Z — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 9, 2019

Imam Suleiman apparently was invited by Representative Eddie Bernice-Johnson:

Eddie Bernice-Johnson praised him on Friday as someone who, in ‘times of struggle’, has ‘time and again used his voice to call for peace & justice’

Oddly enough, while supporters of Israel have spoken up, so far I have not seen any response from homosexual groups or feminists.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab