May 11, 2019
Democratic Party dreck
The so-called party of the common man seems to have more than its share of trash. One wonders if the Democrats below actually have had any time left over to represent the People.
If you can’t recall or are unaware of any of these, don’t forget to thank the mainstream media and social media and the Internet tyrants.
- Richard Blumenthal – publicly lied about Vietnam military service.
- Dianne Feinstein – had a Communist Chinese spy on her staff for 20 years.
- Joe Biden – creeper extraordinaire; questionable business dealings in Ukraine; ties to Fast and Furious and Benghazi; plagiarism.
- Robert Menendez – publicly censored by his own Senate for corruption.
- Eric Holder – Obama attorney general, where the buck likely stops on Fast and Furious; withholding evidence in Sen. Ted Stevens investigation; illegal targeting and surveillance of reporters James Rosen.
- Loretta Lynch – Obama attorney general famous for illicit “tarmac meeting” with Bill Clinton.
- Bill Clinton – “I did not have sex with that woman.”
- Hilary Clinton -- Uranium One; Benghazi; Steele Dossier; Contempt for the Common Man.
- Elizabeth Warren – aka “Pocohantas,” publicly lied about native American ancestry, and used such for Harvard position.
- Andrew Cuomo – “America Was Never That Great,” infanticide celebrator.
- Keith Ellison – accused of domestic violence.
- “Beto” O’Rourke – DUI, leaving the scene, publicly lied about it.
- Kamala Harris – ask Willie Brown.
- Justin Fairfax – rape charge.
- Ralph Northam – blackface; infanticide celebrator.
- Lois Lerner – led Tea Party and other conservative group targeting by the IRS.
- Chaka Fattah – money laundering, racketeering in Philadelphia.
- Anthony Weiner – need we say more?
- Jesse L. Jackson, Jr. – theft of campaign funds.
- Debbie Wasserman-Schultz – hired Pakistani “IT experts” who committed cyberespionage on the U.S. Congress.
- Rahm Emmanuel – coverup of police shooting of black teen.
- Edward Kennedy – go watch Chappaquiddick.
- Sandy Berger – stole highly classified documents on terrorism from the National Archives.
- Robert Torricelli – unlawful use of campaign funds for personal use.
- James Guy Tucker and Webster Hubbell – Whitewater operators.
- Ed Murray – alleged child sex abuse.
- Eliot Spitzer – prostitution scandal.
- Barney Frank – admitted payments to male prostitute.
- Chris Dodd – Countrywide Financial kickbacks.
- Franklin Raines – Fannie Mae kickbacks.
- Jon Corzine – MF Global scandal; perjury.
- Eric Massa – sexual harassment of male staffer.
- David Wu – resignation after allegations of sex with a minor.
- Charlie Rangel – tax cheating.
- Rod Blagojevich – attempted selling a U.S. Senate seat.
- Eric Swalwell – accused of “pay for play” and faced recall as a city council member
