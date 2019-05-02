Dem Rep: ‘Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later’

…issued a truly disturbing statement while defending women's right to abortion during a Democratic filibuster on the House floor, just before a pro-life bill overwhelmingly passed.”

As the level of civility in politics plummets to levels not seen since before the Civil War, masks are dropping away and elected officials are revealing their inner thoughts and presumptions. Normally, abortion advocates are some of the greatest users and abusers of euphemism, starting with the word “choice” as a euphemism for killing a human being. But in a hearing at the Alabama State House of Representatives, Democrat Andrew Rogers apparently became frustrated during the course of a filibuster by his party, just before a pro-life bill ( House Bill 314 , that would make abortion a class A felony and attempted abortion a class C felony) passed. According to an account in The Blaze , Rogers “

I am guessing that this was an attempt at sarcasm, but the underlying assumption – that some lives are not worth living and may as well be terminated based on someone else’s judgment (political power-holders such as Rep. Rogers, for instance) is as horrifying as it gets.

As the level of civility in politics plummets to levels not seen since before the Civil War, masks are dropping away and elected officials are revealing their inner thoughts and presumptions. Normally, abortion advocates are some of the greatest users and abusers of euphemism, starting with the word “choice” as a euphemism for killing a human being. But in a hearing at the Alabama State House of Representatives, Democrat Andrew Rogers apparently became frustrated during the course of a filibuster by his party, just before a pro-life bill (House Bill 314, that would make abortion a class A felony and attempted abortion a class C felony) passed. According to an account in The Blaze, Rogers “

…issued a truly disturbing statement while defending women's right to abortion during a Democratic filibuster on the House floor, just before a pro-life bill overwhelmingly passed.”

Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire captured video of the statement in a Tweet:

Alabama State Rep. John Rogers (D) on abortion: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later” pic.twitter.com/dxPg6X759h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later”

I am guessing that this was an attempt at sarcasm, but the underlying assumption – that some lives are not worth living and may as well be terminated based on someone else’s judgment (political power-holders such as Rep. Rogers, for instance) is as horrifying as it gets.