College studentsâ€™ acceptance of free speech divides by race and gender

It should come as no big surprise that those who reject free speech on campus are members of the privileged grievance groups, daily taught that criticizing them should be verboten.

The outcome of multiculturism is clear on college campuses: only white males and Christians come out full force for free speech.

Seventy percent of Democrats on campus are against free speech. Eighty-four percent of Republican students are for it.

Sixty-five percent of white American men in college support robust free speech, saying it is never acceptable to shout down speakers. White women aren’t as open-minded, with only 45% supporting free speech. Only about 40% of blacks, Hispanics, and Asian students think that speakers with opposing viewpoints should be allowed to speak.

Some shockers: sixty percent of students think it is okay to deny news media access to cover protests and rallies on campus. Sixteen percent are fine with using violence to shut down opposing views.

When the question is protecting free speech versus “promoting an inclusive society that welcomes diverse groups” by limiting free speech, sixty percent of blacks and fifty percent of Hispanics prefer speech limits to promote “inclusion.”

Protest that shut down speech at UC Berkeley by Milo Yiannopoulus

YouTube screen grab

The study by College Pulse breaks down the statistics by religion, and finds only Christians are in full support of free speech. This should dismay Jewish parents in particular – they have allowed their children to reject the core liberal values they once treasured.

There is a stark divide between Christian and non-Christian students. A majority of Mormon (81 percent), white evangelical Protestant (71 percent), white mainline Protestant (64 percent), and Catholic students (62 percent) say that protecting free speech is more important than promoting inclusivity. In contrast, a majority of Jewish students (65 percent), students who are members of East Asian religions such as Islam, Hinduism or Buddhism (60 percent), and religiously unaffiliated students (54 percent) say that promoting a welcoming, inclusive society is more important. Nonwhite Protestant college students, notably, are about evenly divided: roughly equal numbers believe that inclusivity (51 percent) and free speech (49 percent) should be emphasized.

On average, sixty percent of students when asked directly if hate speech should be protected by the First Amendment agree, but this positive outcome is driven by white and Asian men, and by Christians. There is an overwhelming rejection of the First Amendment by gender non-binary and homosexual students. A slim majority of black students reject the First Amendment. Hispanics join Asians and whites by a slim margin in supporting the First Amendment.

Our campus Marxists have done a very good job. Conservatives have been whining about this for years like a bunch of wimps, doing nothing to stop it, because they are afraid to take on the diversity industry. The reign of power of diversity officers must be broken. They are teaching hatred of freedom.

Hat tip: Breitbart.com