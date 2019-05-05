Code Pink shows Venezuelans their white skin privilege

But now Code Pink has taken it to a new level, illegally occupying the now empty Venezuelan embassy in Washington, D.C. like a coven of white witches, turning the whole building into a filthy squatte r's dump, hanging putrid-looking protest banners over the walls of the once-pristine diplomatic building -- and worst of all, sanctimoniously lecturing the young brown-skinned Venezuelans protesting on the outside about their takeover about their 'privilege.'

For years, Venezuelans have railed about how sanctimonious white lefties from the West have told them socialism was the cat's meow for them and their country, before jetting off back to the comforts of capitalism and leaving them in the rubble. Even leftish Venezuelans have had a bellyful .

Can you imagine being a Venezuelan and running into sanctimonious white-skinned creeps lecturing you like that?

That isn't all they're doing, either. They're a nasty bunch, assaulting Venezuelans who are protesting as well as hurling abuse:

Today I was attacked by a member of @Codepink. I'm 27 weeks pregnant and he knew that but he did not care. #OperacionLiberdad #OperationLibertyDC pic.twitter.com/gvCwaavFnn — Mariana Umaña (@itsmarianaus) May 4, 2019

The pinkos, of course are defending the socialism Venezuelans just escaped from, and that socialism is something they know a hell of a lot more about up close and personal than the Pinkos ever will. They justify their occupation of the foreign embassy by saying that the Venezuelans protesting them in Washington are the white-skinned children of privilege, though the photos show a distinctly multicolored variety of faces there. Francisco Toro, in a terrific piece in the Caracas Chronicles says that yes, Code Pink is right that the richer Venezuelans got out first. But he also notes that the people protesting are doing it to defend their darker-skinned fellow countrymen whose poverty prevents them from getting out.

You’re right, though, they’re not the ones yelling at you for squatting at the embassy in D.C. The people living with no power, no water, no health care, no communications and no hope for a decent future are not, by and large, on Twitter. The people now struggling to survive on a minimum wage that works out to about a penny an hour don’t speak English as well as we do. The people facing simultaneous outbreaks of malaria, diphtheria, tuberculosis and AIDS don’t live in Washington, or Miami, or Buenos Aires. Those of us who’ve left, though, feel a special duty to speak up for them, because they can’t. Facing a government that jails dissidents, steals elections, silences speech and prosecutes dissent at every turn, we know we have a responsibility to speak up.

Ironically, there are no Venezuelans among the Pinkos, meaning all Venezuelan have been shut out, and the occupation of the embassy is a foreign occupation - by U.S. whites from privileged backgrunds, all in the name of 'the Venezuelan people.'

Lefties have always been brazen about telling third world countries what to do, but nothing quite tops this one, as the angry Venezuelan reaction on Twitter signals.

Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit summed up the Alice-in-Wonderland funhouse mirror scenario very well here:

OLD WHITE LIBERALS TRY TO DENY YOUNG BROWN VENEZUELANS’ SELF-DETERMINATION: Watch: American liberals occupy Venezuelan embassy, scream at anti-Maduro Venezuelans. UPDATE: Notice, by the way, that once again Medea Benjamin of Code Pink is engaging in illegal activities with impunity. Who is protecting her? What right-wing personality could take over an embassy and not even be arrested?

Here is a typical Venezuelan reaction:

Priceless backdrop for this deranged woman who has never set foot in Venezuela, represents nobody in Venezuela, but thinks she has the right to invade our country’s Embassy in Washington, DC. @StateDept Secret Service & Washington Metropolitan Police have been way too patient. pic.twitter.com/uQqWGssxmm — Pedro Mario Burelli (@pburelli) May 5, 2019

Burelli is right.This is a funhouse mirror farce. Why aren't these clowns being arrested?