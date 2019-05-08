CNN contributor makes a truly bizarre claim about abortion

Christine Quinn is a CNN contributor (for now -- will she escape the staff downsizing underway as the audience of that cable news network?) and a former important political figure: the former speaker of the New York City Council, a body that spends a budget larger than all but a handful of states and many nations). She lost her political office when she unsuccessfully ran for mayor, losing to Bill de Blasio in the Democratic primary. But don’t worry, in addition to signing on with CNN, she is now with an extremist pro-abortion organization, the “National Institute for Reproductive Health,” which claims credit for pushing New York’s state law, the Reproductive Health Act, that permits killing a baby up to the moment of birth. Christine Quinn, noted authority on humanity (CNN screen grab via YouTube cropped) In a CNN segment fulminating against the new Georgia law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, Quinn claimed that a baby is not human while it is in the womb. Here is the short version (the entire segment is embedded below).

The Party of Science™ pic.twitter.com/Ch1IqSGFdO — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 7, 2019 I would love to see Ms. Quinn try to convince a pregnant mother first seeing a sonogram of her baby that it is not human. Would she call it a “fetal tissue mass” as the heart is beating? Is it another species? Does it magically become human when the crown first appears? Or when the feet emerge and the baby is entire out of the womb? How does that happen? I should note, purely because she seems to make a big deal out of it, that Quinn is a lesbian, and enjoys a relationship now legally defined as marriage. She is quite proud of being the first openly gay speaker of the New York City Council. I know, but have never fully grasped why, there are so many lesbians who are adamant supporters of abortion, given the fact that unwanted pregnancies do not arise in the course of their sex lives. Here is the full segment: Hat tip: The Right Scoop