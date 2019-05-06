CNN: 23 stories on Covington Kids, none on Philadelphia Muslim kids celebrating head chopping for Allah

CNN has a narrative, and it’s gonna stick to it: white kids, especially Christian religious kids, are scary threats to the welfare of America’s many victim classes. Hence, massive attention paid to the Covington kids who were falsely portrayed as harassing a poor Native American “Vietnam Vet” (a stolen valor case). But when it comes to actual video tape of Muslim kids singing and reading texts about fighting for Allah and cutting off heads, not even a “Republicans pounce” notice.

I checked their home page today, and even after this astonishing act of averting of its gaze was pointed out: Nada.

CNN wrote 23 articles on Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann CNN has *not* reported on the kids in Philadelphia who were allegedly singing about chopping people's heads off.

Ryan Saavedra tweeted about this over the weekend:

CNN wrote 23 articles on Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann



— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 5, 2019

