Can someone ask Elizabeth Warren for her take on the college admissions scandal with all those rich whites claiming to be Indians?

As a rich white kid with nothing to brag about academically but lots of money for consultants, want to get into a fancy school? Tell the admissions staff you're American Indian. Apparently it wasn't just Sen. Elizabeth Warren who did that, but oodles of rich liberal whites, seeking to elbow out their competition for those coveted slots at Harvard, by claiming affirmative action privileges, according to new revelations from the college admissions scandal. According to the Wall Street Journal:

On some applications that [indicted admissions consultant] Mr. Singer’s operation handled, applicants may have claimed to be underrepresented minorities based on a tenuous connection, such as a distant relative of Native American ancestry, said one of the people familiar with his business. In one case, the person said, a teenager was presented as Native American when “there was absolutely nothing Native American about this kid.” Apparently, this is what rich liberal parents pay consultants to tell them, and the racket has been going on a long time. Colleges get their affirmative action numbers up based on these claims, rich liberals get into fancy schools, and only real black, Native American and Hispanic kids get shut out as the slots go to the wealthiest. The white kids, too, actually, since they weren't as knowingly dishonest as their richer competitors were to know enough to check the boxes to get in. Two words spring to mind here: Liz Warren, who did recognize there was a competitive advantage to checking the box, and she didn't need to pay any consultants to do it. The vaunted Massachusetts Senator rather famously converted her schlumpy Oklahoma house-flipper background into fancy Harvard (and Penn) law professorships, claiming the title of American Indian. She then did a DNA test to "prove" the matter as the political heat went up and President Trump turned her into a figure of fun, and then came up an Indian genetic figure as low as 1/1024 percent Latin American (which may have some genes in common with Native American but no one knows for sure), which is beneath the average American's Native American ancestry genetic count. In other words, she's as whitebread as they come. From there, she went on to greater glory in the Obama administration and the Senate, setting policy for "consumer protection" by grotesquely expanding government and unaccountable bureaucracy to put small businesses out of business. Now she'd like to be president. Hey little girls out there! You too can get your Harvard start by checking the Indian box on the college application, is that the message? Will one of our inquiring reporters in the mainstream press ask this fake Indian who garnered her Harvard professorship by checking that Native American box, what the U.S policy ought to be on affirmative action slots into top colleges by rich whites falsely claiming to be Indian, Hispanic or Black? Should those rich Hollywood celeb kids and other miscreants get a pass on this? What does she think of the college admissions scandal? Warren has been billed the Democratic Party's policy wonk in the press, so maybe it ought to be known. As for the rest of us, well, we know how it goes. Putting out an identity politics playbook for college admissions is always going to be something for the rich to exploit dishonestly. Some require consultants. Others, such as Liz Warren, are quite comfortable figuring it out on their own. Image credit: Twitter screen shot