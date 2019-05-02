Blaming America First: Omar claims the U.S., not socialism, caused Venezuela's 'devastation'

Dead silence from @AOC and other socialists about Venezuela. What! No lectures about how they need to start recycling? No praise for the gun confiscation policy of the Maduro regime? No calls to crush the bourgeois counterrevolutionaries in the street?

For awhile there, people on Twitter were wondering about the silence of the leftists on socialist Venezuela in the last three days. Up until now, such leftist apologists for Venezuela regime have stuck up for the violent, socialist dictatorship. But with troops mowing over protestors in Caracas, things were getting embarassing.

D'Souza didn't realize it, but these leftists were actually doing us a favor by keeping their traps shut.

Now we have Rep. Ilhan Omar coming out of the woodwork to speak. She's put out another stomach-turning claim, blaming the U.S. for the 'devastation' in Venezuela:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, suggested Wednesday the United States could be partly to blame for the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela, saying the policies of the Trump administration had "kind of helped lead the devastation." Appearing on Democracy Now, a news program broadcast on PBS, among other outlets, Omar was asked to weigh in on what the host described as a "US-supported coup attempt" against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. "A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today," Omar said. "This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States."

This is unbelievable. This is the parrot propaganda of the Russians, the mullahs, the Castroites, Hezbollah, and the farthest reaches of the academic left. This isn't what anyone thinks on the ground in Venezuela, or virtually any place close in Latin America. This isn't even what likely the majority of the people on the left think. It's not what Rep. Nancy Pelosi thinks, nor Democratic House Foreign Affairs committee chairman Eliot Engel, let alone any Democrat who wants to take Florida in 2020. Over in places such as Caracas and Miami, the U.S. is almost being almost chided for not sending in the Marines.

But here we have Omar, coming out like a Marxist cuckoo clock, blaming America first, making the amazing claim that Venezuela is full of devastation because the U.S. placed sanctions on a few billionaire Chavista elites to cut off their trips to Disneyland and keep them out of the U.S. banking system. These are people who traffic drugs as kingpins and torture political opponents. Never mind the wreckage of socialism they also brought, which has driven millions of Venezuelans into the streets, fighting a well-armed regime with their hands.

Devastation, she claims. Like socialism had nothing to do with the starvation, blackouts, hyperinflation, mass refugee flight, diseases, and military oppression.

Here is a tweet that Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann put out five days ago in response to that sheer lie about Venezuela's economics:

Why did Venezuela oil production decline? Sachs and Warner believe that it was caused by the sanctions imposed on Venezuela in August 2017. The graph below shows the share of Venezuela in OPEC. Hint: Chavez came in 1999, dismissed 20,000 workers in 2003 & expropriated oil firms. pic.twitter.com/ld0mkSguEG — Ricardo Hausmann (@ricardo_hausman) April 27, 2019

And the economics is not the only thing socialism has devastated in Venezuela -- the other trademark of Omar's brand of socialism has made a comeback, too: Brutal oppressive violence. Military rule, buttressed by America's enemies wanting to get a finger in -- Russia, Cuba, China, Iran... Troops shooting into crowds and mowing down protestors in the streets. Dissidents tortured. And an elite defending its privileges. Hausmann here explains why the military refuses to defect to the side of Venezuela's legitimate leaders led by acting President Juan Guaido.

As clashes in Venezuela continue, Juan Guaidó asks the military for support. His actions are "convincing the armed forces that the current regime is unsustainable," says @HarvardCID director @ricardo_hausman. "It demands of them to act in ways that they were not mandated to act." pic.twitter.com/RKJwfPkCoI — Quest Means Business (@questCNN) May 1, 2019

Omar's claptrap on Venezuela is not only offensive to Americans, it's an insult to Venezuelans. It's a naked regurgitation of something that might come from the Iran propaganda office, grounded in absolutely no reality, and intended solely to undermine the U.S. with a false narrative. It's a slander and a smear on the U.S. for the horrific crimes of socialism, now exposed for all to see on the television cameras in the past three days.

Engel, as mentioned earlier, is obviously against this sort of lie,and leads the House Foreign Relations committee. He's seen this garbage before coming out of her, in her string of anti-Semitic statements. Now she's blaming a genuine humanitarian crisis and all the violence of a brutal dictatorship seeking to retain illegal power -- all of which can be directly traced to socialism -- on the U.S.