Billion dollar China deals, cocaine pipes, Joe Biden's son Hunter always has this way of skating

How'd the cops treat one of us if they found a cocaine pipe in our car during a traffic pullover or a rental car return?

Here's the Washington Examiner:

A police report said that Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden returned a rental car in Arizona that contained a cocaine pipe days before the 2016 presidential election, according to a new report. Hunter Biden, whose legal first name is Robert, also left credit cards, a driver's license, a Delaware attorney general badge, a cellphone, and a U.S. Secret Service business card in the car, according to the police report obtained by Breitbart News . He had rented the car from Hertz in California and it was returned in Prescott, Ariz., after hours. The car keys were not properly deposited in a drop box, but left in the car's gas tank compartment. In addition to “a small white and brown pipe approximately 3-4 inches long,” an officer also found “a small ziplock bag with a white powdery substance inside all sitting on the passenger seat.”

This is the same Hunter Biden who got a waiver to join the Navy even after his previous cocaine use, and then got booted from the Navy for thumbing his nose at that and going right on using it again.

And as the Arizona case demonstrated - again.

But no legal consequences, of course.

Quite unlike what the rest of us would get.

Imagine if a no-name black man had done the same thing? How would the cops treat him? Even White House chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow, decades ago as a top investment bank economist, had such a problem and he certainly wasn't exempt from being made to pay for such a transgression.

But Hunter Biden, princeling son of a vice president? Well, he's special.

Not only does daddy's clout leave him free to finance the cocaine trade, smoke crack and get high with no consequences, he's also been free to conduct billion dollar deals with China with little scrutiny, handing over nuclear technology to the Chinese for megabucks, and never mind the public interest in national security. He repeated the same thing in Ukraine, not just with dad's implied clout but with dad's threats to cut off a billion dollars in aid if that pesky prosecutor on Hunter's tail wasn't forced to go away.

Ol' dad had lots of clout and he wasn't afraid to use it.

It's as if Hunter lives the mafia princeling life, not just the political princeling life. He certainly stands out for the range of things he's gotten away with on his dad's position. When we speak of political class, Hunter's Exhibit A.

One set of laws for them ... and another set for us.

Had enough? One can only hope voters have had enough of this.

