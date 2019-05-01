Biden pulling away from the Democrat field

Former Vice President Joseph Biden is surging among Democrats and voters leaning Democratic, with 38 percent of the vote, followed by 12 percent for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 11 percent for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 10 percent for South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today.

Bernie Sanders has dropped like a stone in the latest poll of Democrats' presidential nominee preferences. The reason almost certainly is his insane commitment to letting terrorists and murderers behind bars vote. Quinnipiac reports:

California Sen. Kamala Harris has 8 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners, with 5 percent for former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas. No other Democratic contender gets more than 2 percent. This compares to results of a March 28 survey by the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University National Poll, showing Biden with 29 percent, Sanders with 19 percent, O'Rourke with 12 percent and Harris with 8 percent.

Richard Baehr writes:

Elizabeth Warren may emerge as the alternative to Biden. She is a sop to the identity politics crowd because she is a woman, though her fraudulent claim to be a Native American in order to get hired at 2 Ivy League universities may hurt her amongthe general public. She is also shrill, and as over the top with many of the same terrible policies as Sanders.

Trump would be thrilled to run against Sanders or Warren. Biden, if he keeps running a general election campaign, aiming his fire at Trump and ignoring his opponents and the angry Left, could be well positioned for general election. if he begins to look inevitable, then Obama will endorse him.

Lauri Regan remarks:

In a sense, this is a little comforting from a patriotic standpoint. It indicates that Democrats as a whole aren't as far left as their elected reps and maybe they'll wake up the next time they elect congressional reps and senators.

But as Mike Nadler, Ed Lasky, and David Kahn all emailed me yesterday, Biden's scandals will catch up to him. He abused his position of trust as V.P. in relations with foreign adversaries in order to enrich his son, Hunter.

While the story right now is mostly confined to Fox News and the conservative blogosphere, it will come out. It is possible that one of his Democrat rivals — perhaps Sanders — will use this against him. But if the hope of snagging the nod as his running mate keeps them silent, President Trump would hound him with scandal accusations in the general election.