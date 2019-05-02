Barr laid it on the line with the simple question the Russia Hoaxers can’t answer

Attorney General William Barr scares the wits out of the Democrats who bet their party’s political future on removing President Trump from office. Now that The Mueller Report revealed no collusion with the Russians, they are living in fear that the coup plotters will be held accountable for their misdeeds in courts of law. Barr has indicated that prosecutorial investigations are underway, and his willingness to speak plainly and directly, such as his use (and defense of his use) of the word “spying,” demonstrates that that he and his associates can make their cases in convincing language. All the slanders of Barr yesterday, all of the evil intent on view in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on May Day, are distractions, aimed at crowding out the basic questions that must be answered about the genesis and conduct of the intelligence investigation that treated a nominee, and elected president as a spy – without any basis in fact.

But William Barr is a man who is not intimidated or distracted by the chaff thrown out by Democrats, and during the hearing, he addressed the question that cannot be answered without revealing the intent of the coup project’s agents, telling Senator Cornyn, that “I can't fathom” why the Obama administration did not tell the Trump campaign about the FBI investigation into Russian interference in 2016 Watch the short video below (hat tip: Weasel Zippers): Photo credit: YouTube screen gtab