AT cartoonist Mike Harris suspended by Twitter over pro-life cartoon

It is becoming a badge of honor to be a conservative suspended by Twitter, so much so that I am beginning to wonder what’s wrong with me. Our very frequent cartoon contributor Mike Harris was just suspended for 3 days on Twitter for posting there his cartoon making the point that mass extermination of human life is common to both the aboriton industry and the Nazis. We published the cartoon here on May 17th.

Here are the notices that he received: