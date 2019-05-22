As Venezuelans starve, and Chavista elites buy yachts with their food aid, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez say the problem is U.S. sanctions

Well, now we got some news about just who's about to get sanctioned and why from today's Wall Street Journal :

The crazy left in Congress, such as Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been quick to blame U.S. sanctions for Venezuela's starvation and misery. After all, what better way to Blame America First?

The U.S. is preparing measures ranging from criminal charges to sanctions against people it believes to be involved in Venezuela’s military-run emergency food program, according to U.S. officials, part of an effort to target what they describe as a large-scale money-laundering operation run by the government.

Here are the revolting details:

Through the alleged money-laundering networks, some of these people amassed large sums in overseas accounts, as well as U.S. real estate, yachts and airplanes, according to a senior U.S. Treasury official. Venezuela’s economy has collapsed in recent years, causing widespread malnutrition and hyperinflation.

Recall again what the dire situation on the ground there is like for the starving there - in the last two days, I wrote about it here and here.

Yet less than three weeks ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) blamed Venezuela's misery not on the vile and thieving government, but on U.S. sanctions. According to this report in the Independent, citing far-left radio program Democracy Now!, Omar put it this way:

“You know, I mean, a lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela. And we’ve sort of set the stage for where we’re arriving today,” Ms Omar said. She continued: “This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela, and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States.”

There was also this bunch of socialist apologists from Congress writing a group letter, as reported by AFP:

Sixteen Democratic lawmakers, among them rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on Thursday sent a joint letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticizing what they described as "counterproductive" US strategy on crisis-hit Venezuela. "We write to express our deep concern regarding the Trump Administration's handling of relations with Venezuela, particularly its suggestions of military intervention, imposition of broad unilateral sanctions, and recent recognition of an opposition leader as interim president," the legislators wrote. They warned recent sanctions could "exacerbate the country's grave economic crisis, causing immense suffering for the most vulnerable in society who bear no responsibility for the situation."

Oh, the crocodile tears, blaming all that starvation on U.S. sanctions.

Now the truth has come out, showing that food aid for starving Venezuelans is going to the purchase of yachts, airplanes, fatter bank books and U.S. real estate. The stolen cash is from a Venezuelan government account which thus far hasn't seen any U.S. sanction.

Are they saying the socialists who steal food from the mouths of the starving should be exempt from these sanctions, and free to steal about the country?

Somehow, their hollering about U.S. sanctions doesn't smell good with this kind of Chavista plutocrat thievery going on. The yelling about sanctions is hypocrisy, given their claims to care about the poor. What they care about are the Chavista elite - and their ability to continue to steal with impunity and plunk it all into American real estate and private yachts.

Can you say 'hypocrisy'?