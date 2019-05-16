Alyssa Milano’s epic fail on sex strike for abortion driving her nuts

You knew this was coming, didn’t you? When feminist and left-wing activist actor Alyssa Milano (remember her attending the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings?) announced that she was going on a sex strike “until we get bodily autonomy back” (meaning, apparently the right to kill a baby in utero, and possibly even after birth, as the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam suggested), a lot of people laughed.

It’s unclear if she was even vaguely aware of the literary roots of such blackmail in Aristophanes’s Lysistrata, first performed in 411 BC, but she quickly clarified that her poor husband (or other possible lovers) was not the target – so it was not really serious, but rather a publicity stunt:

In the CNN essay, published Monday and co-written with fellow activist Waleisah Wilson, Milano said her sex-strike post accomplished its goal: to spark powerful responses. "It got the country talking about the GOP's undeniable war on women. And let's face it, with so much going on every day in the news, sometimes we need an extreme response to get national attention," the op-ed reads. "So now that we have your attention: Our reproductive rights are blatantly and systematically being stripped away before our very eyes."

Yet, the Alabama bill was signed into law, despite her stunt.

Alyssa was not pleased – and reacted exactly the way you would expect a pampered Hollywood type to: a destructive tantrum:

I just threw my phone across the room. Cracked the screen. Read this. Please. https://t.co/tNfU1s0vbi — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 15, 2019

Very persuasive.