$2 to hear Hillary and still a ripoff

Until you find out just what that audience got for it whopping two dollars.

When the news broke that Hillary Clinton's speaking tour was not drawing much of an audience, and ticket prices for her events had plunged to $2 for some seats, it might have been possible to pity her. After all, it used to be a big deal to get 'access' to her. To come to her fundraisers, to fill her audiences and board rooms. The same access today now costs less than the price of a Starbucks.

PJMedia has a report from Matt Margolis:

In the same week that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that Donald Trump might not accept the results of the 2020 election if he loses, Hillary Clinton told an audience at “An Evening With The Clintons” event in Los Angeles that the 2016 election was “stolen” from her. As both the 42nd president and the former secretary of state wrap up their North American speaking tour, they continue to address the circumstances surrounding Clinton's electoral defeat in 2016. "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," Clinton said, alluding to Russia's election interference efforts.

So Clinton is still regurgitating the tired old saw that Donald Trump conspired with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton and now she's there for you for the discount price of $2 to complain about it.

That's too much, actually.

Because a stance this Miss Havisham-y suggests that for Hillary, there's nothing new on offer. The Mueller report never happened. The fact that she didn't go to Wisconsin doesn't figure. And the perspective of time brings no wisdom - she's frozen in time like a bug in amber, repeating the same talking points from late 2016 ... and charging you to put a few nickels into her to say it.

It's a market indicator of sorts, showing just how far her stock has fallen, given the prices she used to charge for access back in the days when she had power. In those days, Hillary drew in millions in 'donations' from the world's princelings to her foundation in exchange for access to her. Her emails showed the direct connection - pay to play - and donations as large as $145 million surged in. When she lost power, her foundation's donations plummeted, too. Seems that being out of power hasn't been good for her bank book.

Which may be why there have been reports claiming that Clinton might still be in the running for president for 2020, regardless of her claims to be out. Those reports, if true, would make her speaking tour a collection of disguised campaign stops and a money indicator. But the fact that she can't even sell herself for $2, suggests that the gig is up, her marketing value has hit bottom, the $2 price is inflationary. People pay money, after all, for things of value.

And even $2 for this tripe is a ripoff.

Image credit: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0