Your Tax Day schadenfreude pick-me-up

If your resentment of big government, high-tax Democrats is peaking today as you face the task of complying with the confiscation of the fruit of your labors, I have a little treat for you. For those of us who do not receive a salary from which taxes are withheld and use the standard deduction, in addition to the loss of money we earned, we must spend a huge amount of time on record-keeping and calculation, all under the threat of criminal penalties if we make a mistake. So perhaps a minute's worth of indulgence is in order. This one-minute video from End-Time Youth brings back the delicious moments of November 13, 2016 when the sure-thing election of Hillary Clinton turned out to be as unreal as "If you like you plan, you can keep it."

Of course, you may be morally superior to me, someone who doesn't take pleasure in the suffering of your enemies. If so, I salute you. Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab.