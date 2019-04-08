Will Elizabeth Warren be the first to be thrown from the Democrat clown car?

All that hype and press, and claims to her near invincibility, and not even her homies in deep blue D-Mass. want her unless they can't get some others. Here's what The Hill has on it:

Elizabeth Warren is not so popular these days. That's not a reference to Republicans; it's among her home state Democrats, in Massachusetts, where a new polls shows she places third.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday placed third in a 2020 presidential poll of her home state of Massachusetts, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden. In a poll of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, 14 percent picked Warren as their preferred Democratic nominee for president. Sanders led the field with 26 percent of support, followed closely by Biden, who had the support of 23 percent of likely Massachusetts voters. According to Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson Polling, "This is a concern for Warren who at this time does not have a firewall in her home state, and her rival Sanders has a strong base in the Bay State."

Well, that's wretched. Not even the Massachusetts lefties want her.

Yet let's not forget how she was marketed by the Democrats with bylines in the mass media, and their assorted allies. Some earlier headlines:

As Thomas Lifson predicted several months ago (and before most of those headlines were written), she's toast: "dead phony walking."

Maybe that's because all of her airtime has been devoted to her original sin — calling herself an Indian when she was clearly not an Indian in order to climb the Ivy League ladder — and have a political platform. She took privileges other whites didn't have to bite and claw her way to the top, and only because those whites were honest and ethical. Worse still, she made a mockery of the original purpose of affirmative action, which was to right historic wrongs, literally taking a job slot that belonged to a Native American.

Her DNA test showed a trace of Latin American Indian ancestry, which isn't American Indian, and she claimed she was vindicated. That led to a lot of mockery before she was forced to make an apology to disgusted real American Indians, as well as kowtow to them on their various pork projects, suddenly trying to make amends as a legislator for her own wrongs.

And if you ask any ordinary voter out there what's the first thing that springs to mind when Elizabeth Warren's name is brought up, odds are, it's going to be "fake Indian."

She's a walking argument against any affirmative action privileges at all, showing how easily they can be abused by ambitious whites desperate to get a leg up on other whites, as well as Native Americans.

That's not a good look for her, particularly since the brouhahas it's generated have sucked all the air out of her platform, which, to be honest, has more heft, even if it's not good ideas, than those of her rivals. Without the Indian scandal, it was enough to excite the lefty policy wonks in any case. Now she's in a crowded field of cookie-cutter socialists and the thing that makes her stand out among them is the fake Indian scandal.

It's all led to her poll numbers going to the basement. The only thing interesting now about her campaign is whether she'll be the first to exit the Democratic clown car of candidates. Bets are being taken.