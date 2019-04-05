Why is Ecuador still protecting a scorpion like Assange?

Remember Julian Assange? The chief WikiLeaker who's in trouble with the law for leaking all those troves of classified U.S. secrets during the Bush years is still holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. WikiLeaks reports that he's about to be thrown out. Ecuador says there are no such plans.

LONDON (AP) — British police stationed armed officers outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Friday after tweets from WikiLeaks quoted what it said were high-level sources saying that Julian Assange could be kicked out of the building within "hours to days."

...and...

Police said in a statement there is an active warrant for Assange's arrest and that the police are "obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the Embassy."

After reading the AP backstory, all one can wonder is why they didn't kick him out yesterday.

WikiLeaks claims that the pretext for kicking him out was some issue with leaks in what it calls the "#INAPapers offshore scandal," whatever that might be.

The better reason, though, is this charming little act from WikiLeaks:

[Ecuadorian president Lenin] Moreno accused WikiLeaks of intercepting phone calls and private conversations as well as "photos of my bedroom, what I eat, and how my wife and daughters and friends dance."

Umm, that's enough. If WikiLeaks did this, and Ecuador says it did, why the heck are the Ecuadorians protecting this clown? The guy gets into their stuff because he's so bored in the embassy that he can't stop himself from exposing his own hosts, and he goes after the people who are protecting him?

For just that, he's got to go.

Aesop's fable of the scorpion who couldn't help himself is what comes to mind with that one.

Ecuador has a lot of reasons to throw Assange out, given that it's in terrible hock to China and could use an ally, and it's trying to rejoin the real world by breaking from the Chavista bloc it belonged to earlier. Assange originally won asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy because Ecuador's previous Chavista president, Rafael Correa (now on the run with corruption charges chasing him), hated President Bush. Bush-hatred is a hard sell now. For the Left, Bush-hate is actually passé, given that they've now got Trump to scream about. So Assange, whose supporters rallied around him based on their loathing of President Bush, probably aren't going to be so numerous. That too is another reason for Ecuador to wash its hands of him.

The case for throwing Assange out has never been stronger just on its own merits. Now that Assange has started to turn on them and sting them like a scorpion, Ecuador is just plain stupid to hold him so much as one more minute.

Image credit: Jose Mesa via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.