What will it take for journalists and other Democrats to tell the truth to the public?

When the Mueller report came out and AG Barr said there was no evidence of collusion or obstruction, some of these same people accused Barr of lying or a cover up -- with no evidence that is true.

For over two years the public has been treated to diatribes from people acting as journalists and other Democrats, saying that Trump was guilty of colluding with Russia to win the election, even though there was never evidence those talking points were true and -- much evidence showing the conspiracy theory was false.

We have continually been told that Trump and others should not challenge the integrity of the FBI and Justice Department no matter what they did, as they were seeking to destroy so many lives based on the fictitious collusion story based on the false dossier supplied by the despicable and corrupt DNC and Hillary.

Now, these complicit journalists and other Democrats are ripping into Barr because he is not going along with their lies that have been exposed.

It has been clear for years that the Obama Administration has spied on people surrounding Trump, but when William Barr said he was going to investigate how the spying started these serial liars are squealing like stuck pigs.

Journalists are lying to the public by saying that there is no evidence that the Obama Administration lied. Pelosi said it was dangerous to have people like Trump and Barr in charge. She was not scared of the president and Justice officials who spied and targeted political opponents while protecting guilty parties they liked. She is scared of people who will actually investigate the wrongdoing.

The most humorous attack on Barr was by the serial liar, leaker, protector of criminals James Comey, who said he was confused by Barr using the term “spy” because it has such a bad connotation. He said it was actually authorized surveillance. So, for corrupt officials like Comey, they can lie as much as they want to the FISA courts to get warrants, and that is OK and not spying. What would they do with ordinary Americans if they wanted to surveil them, if they would lie to the courts to target political opponents?

The next time that Russia is accused of spying they should say, “No that is authorized surveillance.”

Journalists and other Democrats have known for years that the Obama Administration illegally spied on thousands of Americans, including Trump and reporters, yet now they act completely ignorant as they intentionally mislead the public with more lies when they say there is no evidence that the Obama Administration spied. .

The following are several stories about Obama’s illegal spying and every one of these articles uses the word “spy,” but Barr is dangerous when he used the term?

The ruling reveals that the Obama administration engaged in widespread violation of NSA surveillance rules. The Obama administration was reprimanded by the FISA court for illegal searches that constitute “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.” According to previously classified documents, this admission of methodical and long-term violations of Americans’ Constitutional rights was made on October 26th of 2016.

It looks like Obama did spy on Trump, just as he apparently did to me By Sharyl Attkisson, Many in the media are diving deeply into minutiae in order to discredit any notion that President Trump might have been onto something in March when he fired off a series of tweets claiming President Obama had “tapped” “wires” in Trump Tower just before the election. According to media reports this week, the FBI did indeed “wiretap” the former head of Trump’s campaign, Paul Manafort, both before and after Trump was elected. If Trump officials — or Trump himself — communicated with Manafort during the wiretaps, they would have been recorded, too. If these reports are accurate, it means U.S. intelligence agencies secretly surveilled at least a half dozen Trump associates. And those are just the ones we know about. Besides Manafort, the officials include former Trump advisers Carter Page and Michael Flynn. Last week, we discovered multiple Trump “transition officials” were “incidentally” captured during government surveillance of a foreign official. We know this because former Obama adviser Susan Rice reportedly admitted “unmasking,” or asking to know the identities of, the officials. Spying on U.S. citizens is considered so sensitive, their names are supposed to be hidden or “masked,” even inside the government, to protect their privacy. In May, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates acknowledged they, too, reviewed communications of political figures, secretly collected under President Obama.

James Clapper, head of National Intelligence under Obama, is a serial liar who was never prosecuted for his lying and is treated as a trusted source by many media outlets as he trashes Trump and Barr.

4 Different Lies James Clapper Told About Lying To Congress Five years ago to this month, former director of national intelligence James Clapper lied to Congress, and he has been scrambling to make excuses for the ongoing lies and leaks ever since. In March 2013, Sen. Ron Wyder asked Clapper under oath if the U.S. government was collecting “any type of data at all on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans.” Clapper paused and said, “No, sir. … Not wittingly.” Three months later, Edward Snowden leaked documents revealing that the National Security Agency was in fact collecting in bulk domestic call records and other various internet communications on millions of Americans.

John Brennan is another serial liar, who was never prosecuted, who is used by the media as a trusted source.

Ex-CIA Chief Brennan's Security Clearance Should Have Been Revoked Long Ago In 2014, he flat-out denied hacking into computers used by the Senate Intelligence Committee, which was at the time investigating the CIA's use of harsh interrogation measures against terrorists. After the computer break-ins were proven beyond a doubt, Brennan apologized but refused to acknowledge wrong-doing by the CIA. Despite calls for his dismissal even by Democrats, President Obama stood by his man. Brennan stayed. But this wasn't the last time Brennan's CIA spied on U.S. citizens. Far worse than spying on Congress was the CIA's involvement in the 2016 election, which increasingly appears to be not just out of bounds, but outright illegal. Brennan's CIA ran an operation with the FBI that targeted the Trump presidential campaign, using foreign-based assets like CIA and MI6-linked Cambridge professor Stefan Halper, to lure Trump campaign aides into potentially politically-compromising meetings.

Eric Holder was a serial liar who was never prosecuted. Journalists and Democrats never cared, but now they attack Barr with no evidence that he is not telling the truth.

Eric Holder's Long History Of Lying To Congress Before he lied to Congress while under oath about what he knew about targeting reporters, he lied about Fast and Furious. As early as the New Black Panthers case, Eric Holder had a problem with the truth. That the House Judiciary Committee is investigating whether Attorney General Eric Holder lied under oath during his May 15 testimony on Department of Justice (DOJ) surveillance of reporters comes as no surprise. People have forgotten about the New Black Panther case, perhaps the most clear-cut case of voter suppression and intimidation ever. On Election Day 2008, New Black Panther Party members in military garb were videotaped intimidating voters outside a Philadelphia polling place. The slam-dunk prosecution of these thugs was dropped by Holder's Justice Department. When asked why, Holder, on March 1, 2011, testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies that the "decisions made in the New Black Panther Party case were made by career attorneys in the department." Holder lied, for the decisions were made by political appointees. J. Christian Adams, a former career DOJ attorney in the Voting Rights Section, testified before the U.S. Civil Rights Commission that it was Associate Attorney General Thomas Perrelli, an Obama political appointee, who overruled a unanimous recommendation for prosecution by Adams and his associates.

Obama obviously liked liars as attorneys general because both his picks gladly did what he wanted. When Lisa Page’s transcripts came out showing that the Justice Department was never going to prosecute Hillary no matter how many crimes she committed, the complicit journalists and other Democrats didn’t care and mostly hid the story from the public.

Obama’s AG, Loretta Lynch, Facing Over A Decade In Prison For Lying To Congress & Obstructing Justice According to Lisa Page’s testimony, it revealed a bombshell, that the DOJ, under then-President Barack Obama, urged the FBI against charging Hillary Clinton with “gross negligence” in 2016 after it was found that she mishandled classified government information when it was found that she had used a private email server from her home during her time serving as Secretary of State.

The Obama Administration continually abused its power as it targeted and spied on political opponents and was supported every step of the way by the sycophant media.

I would have expected more of the media to be embarrassed by now in their support of corrupt politicians, but instead they remain on the attack and willing to spread lies to get Democrats back in power.

The Founding Fathers gave the press freedom to hold the powerful to account, not to protect people they liked no matter what they did while seeking to destroy others they didn’t like with no evidence.

Image credit: Pixabay