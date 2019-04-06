Violence and harassment against Trump supporters and GOP in California

Democrats made a choice right after Election Day in 2016 to attempt to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump based on the phony Russia collusion charge, and deriving from and in support of that, to characterize him and his supporters as racists, traitors, and evil. The Democrat Media Complex have created a tidal wave of deliberate lies and misrepresentations to support this view, the most prominent being distorting Trump’s remarks about good people on both sides in Charlottesville, specifically directed at supporters of retaining historical statues of Confederate figures, into purported support for neo-Nazis, a tiny fraction of those present. Similar treatment has altered his remarks about rapists being among those flooding across our border -- an indisputable fact – into a supposed blanket condemnation of Hispanics.

As a result of Trump Derangement Syndrome, a political era of low-grade (so far) terror has been imposed on visible Trump supporters and Republicans in California. People like me are forced to conceal our politics when out and about. My MAGA hat has never been worn outside the confines of my house, and a bumper sticker is out of the question. This is not civil political disagreement, it is an atmosphere of intimidation, and if anything, it is getting worse.

These are vicious lies, and they have gained a lot of credence among progressives, already full of hate.

As a result, in places where progressives think they are in charge, the weak-minded and disturbed among them feel they have a license to harass a and attack.

The bizarre and widely-reported incident in a Palo Alto Starbucks this week got a fair amount of coverage in conservative media nationally – and because it was close to home, in Bay Area mainstream media. The Mercury-News, for example, reported:

A Palo Alto woman’s tirade against a 74-year-old man wearing a Make America Great Again hat inside a Starbucks has sparked a social media firestorm and national debate about whether her actions reflect this country’s political divide or simply epitomize out-of-bounds extremism. Rebecca Parker Mankey berated the man Monday in a Palo Alto Starbucks on California Avenue for wearing the red MAGA cap made famous by President Donald Trump, then posted about the encounter on her Facebook page. Mankey (YouTube screen grab, cropped) The post — picked up by multiple conservative accounts on social media — backfired by inciting vitriolic attacks and even death threats against Mankey and resulting in her forced resignation from her job and departure from at least one local civic group. (snip) Mankey yelled at the man repeatedly, saying, “It is not okay to hate brown people” and eventually chasing him out of the Starbucks, using an expletive to tell him to get “out of my town and never come back,” according to her Facebook post. “He will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again,” she wrote.

Channel 5 in San Francisco has a worthwhile two-and-a-half-minute video report on the incident:

This incident got some attention because the behavior and the individuals involved were, shall we say, colorful, and because it took place in Palo Alto, Ground Zero of Silicon Valley, arguably the defining location for the transformation that is altering the world.

But elsewhere in California, the terror continues, with far less attention. The Humboldt County (in the “emerald triangle” up north) GOP emails:

Living in California is dangerous if you are a Republican.



The Humboldt County Republican Party's office was vandalized last week. Broken windows. Glass shattered throughout the floor.



Here's a couple pictures of the attack: This is the 5th time in two years the office has been attacked--which we are told by authorities are "random acts of vandalism."



Interesting enough, the Humboldt County Democrats have NOT had their office vandalized. From Berkeley to Humboldt, conservatives who dare speak their mind are increasingly at risk for their safety.



Hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of repairs are needed. That's why are putting together a fund to help rebuild Humboldt County Republican Party's headquarters. Please chip in whatever you can to help today. Chip in $1 Chip in $5



Chip in $25



Chip in $100



Chip in other

It seems to me that we ought to be making more of an issue of this reign of low-grade terror, and start shaming people – including, for example Robert Francis O’Rourke, who just this week took the distorted version of Trump’s Charlottesville remarks to liken it to Nazi Germany – for inciting violence.