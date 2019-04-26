Trump speaks of 'attempted coup' and previews coming storm headed toward the plotters

President Trump has gone on the record that the plotters against him in what he called an "attempted coup" are going to be exposed and brought to justice for their misdeeds, and that it is happening faster than most people believe. Last night, for almost three quarters of an hour, President Trump spoke via telephone on air with Sean Hannity on the latter's eponymous Fox News program. Because the two men are friends, the conversation flowed from topic to topic, covering a wide range of points. But the president made some startling points that cover complicated stories just emerging. Probably, the key sound bite was his use of the expression "attempted coup" to describe the machinations of those who used the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus of the federal government to prevent his election and, once elected, to frustrate his operations and drive him from office.

The president previewed the forthcoming I.G. report, which, he said, "based on what I hear," would be a blockbuster. He also promised full declassification of the FISA warrant applications that were used to spy on his campaign, and promised much more than that in terms of declassification. But beyond that, he discussed the recent revelations about Ukraine apparently colluding with Obama administration officials to benefit the Hillary Clinton campaign, as explained in John Solomon's article in The Hill. Two excerpts of the interview relating to Ukraine can be found here and here. Also explosive are the revelations in newly released text messages between adulterous lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, as revealed by Catherine Herridge and Sara Carter discussing the recruitment of spies within the incoming Trump administration. Excerpts can be found here and here. President Trump expressed his confidence in A.G. William Barr but made the point that the A.G. would make the calls on investigating all of these scandals. Here is the entire interview, available at YouTube: President Trump also granted an exclusive interview to Mark Levin, for broadcast on his show today. Mark has offered two excerpts from that interview as a preview of what will be heard later today. Graphic credit: YouTube screen grab.