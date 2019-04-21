Too many school teachers hate capitalism – and are vowing to get rid of Trump in 2020

So many school teachers in North Carolina joined Marxist May Day protests organized by #RedforEd, the four largest school districts shut down for the day.

School teachers are the largest single occupational group contributing to socialist Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. As Breitbart notes, “A disproportionate number of those to whom we have entrusted the task of passing our values on to the next generation disagree with those values and would prefer a “revolution.”

#RedforEd talks about hirer wages and Medicare for all. They pretend to be bi-partisan. They are anything but mainstream:

A well-funded and subversive leftist movement of teachers in the United States threatens to tilt the political balance nationwide in the direction of Democrats across the country as Republicans barely hang on in key states that they need to hold for President Donald Trump to win re-election and for Republicans to have a shot at retaking the House and holding onto their Senate majority.” “This teachers union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the very same socialism that President Trump vowed in his 2019 State of the Union address to stop, and it began in its current form in early 2018 in a far-flung corner of the country before spreading nationally. Its stated goals–higher teacher pay and better education conditions–are overshadowed by a more malevolent political agenda: a leftist Democrat uprising designed to flip purple or red states to blue, using the might of a significant part of the education system as its lever,” Breitbart News noted.

The socialist 24-year-old leading #RedforEd never passed the test on the U.S. Constitution that Arizona requires of educators and only has a provisional license.

Arizona teachers march. Photo by Gage Skidmore for the Arizona Education Association

Why isn’t this movement being reported on?