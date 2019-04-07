Yet every Democrat presidential candidate is on a mad dash to socialism. If a Democrat is elected president in 2020, we will be thrust back to the depressing days of Obama's failed economy: record-high numbers of Americans on food stamps, unemployment, and disability. Democrats are like drug-dealers seeking to insidiously addict Americans to government dependency solely to control their lives, behavior, and voting loyalty.

President Trump has our economy booming. Unemployment claims are at an unprecedented 50-year-low . There are more jobs available than there are workers to fill them.

From the beginning of the Tea Party movement, I traveled the country on numerous national Tea Party bus tours, speaking and performing my song, "American Tea Party Anthem," at over 500 Tea Party rallies nationwide.

Reflecting back to Obama's horrible economy, I fondly remember the five dollar lady. After my performance on stage at a rally in Texas, I was approached by a humble woman. She thanked me for what our team of patriots was doing for our country. She explained that Obama's anti-business policies cost her husband, a trucker, his job. With tears in her eyes, she grabbed my hand with both her hands, giving me a crumpled up five-dollar bill for gas for our tour bus. I instinctively knew that five dollars was a huge contribution from her. The five dollar lady drove home the importance of our mission and responsibility to push back against Obama's plan to transform America into a socialist nation.

On April 15, Stop Socialism Choose Freedom Rallies are scheduled across America — 300 thus far, with more added daily. Yes, the Tea Party is back. Please join us.

Actually, the Tea Party never went away. We matured, working behind the scenes to elect conservatives, becoming less visible. I became chairman of the Conservative Campaign Committee, traveling the country, helping to elect conservatives in House and Senate races.

With their every attempt to remove Trump from office failing, the evil coalition of Democrats, fake news, and the Deep State have become totally deranged. They seek to create a race war and violence on Trump-supporters while arrogantly breaking laws. No sacrifice is too large or scheme too low if it will remove Trump from the White House.

Democrats' extreme lawless resistance requires the Tea Party to become highly visible again. The Tea Party is the righteous legal resistance to Democrats' deranged, violent, and illegal resistance.

I am excited to announce that 34% of those who attended Trump's latest rally in Michigan were registered Democrats. Trump is also winning blacks, Hispanics, and Millennials.

This means that despite fake news media's 24/7 lies, deceptions, and distortions about Trump, more Americans are beginning to discern that Trump is good for America. Let's pull formerly duped Americans into our Tea Party fold to rally behind our president.

Please allow me to address Democrats' and fake news media's despicable hate-generating lie that says the Tea Party and Trump are racist. I am a proud black American who attended over 500 Tea Party rallies nationwide. I was showered with patriot love and appreciation. Trump has an excellent record of hiring blacks. Blacks are experiencing unprecedented prosperity under Trump — historic low unemployment.

Brother and sister Americans who love our country, let's join together to save America by keeping Trump in the White House. Please sign on to participate in the April 15th Stop Socialism Choose Freedom Rallies.

Thirty-two-year-old Todd Beamer was an American passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked as part of the Islamic terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Beamer led a band of courageous fellow passengers in an attempt to regain control of the aircraft from the hijackers. During the struggle, control of the aircraft was lost. It crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, saving the hijackers' intended target, which prevented the murder of more Americans. Upon the passengers launching their attack, Beamer said, "Let's roll."

Yes, the Tea Party is back! Quoting heroic American Todd Beamer, "let's roll."

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

Image: Fibonacci Blue via Flickr.