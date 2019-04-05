The surprising economics of a no-deal Brexit

The UK’s representative democracy has complicated the process of defining what the two-and-a-half-year-old national referendum vote to leave actually “means.”

A United Kingdom “Brexit” from the European Union without a negotiated divorce may hurt the British economy, but staying in the EU could surprisingly cause worse pain.

With just seven days before crashing out without a transitional agreement, the 650 members of Parliament have not come to a negotiating consensus, because both staying in the EU and leaving may risk inflicting serious pain on member’s constituents.

The 1991 collapse of communism across Central Europe and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union was hailed by former RAND Corporation policy analyst and Harvard PhD Francis Fukuyama in his 1992 bestseller The End of History and the Last Man as the march of history had reached its end with the emergence of liberal democracy as fully victorious over all other philosophies such as fascism, communism and socialism.

Fukuyama adopted nineteenth-century German philosopher Georg Hegel's (1770-1831) “dialectical” process that logical steps are the driving force in a human history and will lead to a final political and economic structure. But instead of Karl Marx’s claims that communism was the “end of history,” Fukuyama argued that there was now no “contradictions in human life” that cannot be resolved within the context of liberalism.

With the fall of the Soviet Union, Europe was intoxicated with a triumphal unification wave demanding a single market with the “four freedoms” for movement of goods, services, people and money. The 1993 ‘Maastricht Treaty’ on European Union began with 12 Western Europe states, including the UK.

But the British people expressed deep reservations about the pillar system extending EU jurisdiction over members regarding foreign policy, military, criminal justice, and judicial cooperation. Misgivings over treaty amendments that grew EU membership to 28 states with 343 million residents caused the UK to not join the “euro” common currency.

The British were initially told they would have a modest EU “net contribution” payment each year. But the UK by 2017 was paying an $18 billion EU budget contribution and receiving only $5.5 billion of EU spending, for a net contribution of about $12.5 billion .

Despite strong assurances that the four freedoms would provide fair and balanced trade between EU members, 2017 UK exports to the EU were $359 billion and UK imports from the EU were $446 billion, for a trade deficit of $89 billion or 3.3 percent of UK GDP.

The non-UK members of the EU want a negotiated deal that allows the British to officially Brexit, but keeps the wildly lucrative UK transfer payments rolling in.

They warn that a “No-Deal” Brexit represents an existential risk of a UK depositor bank run, due to the British banking system’s 393 percent leverage of assets to GDP. Even if there is not a bank run, the Centre for European Reform estimated that a “No-Deal” will cost the British economy about 2.5 percent of GDP.

But with years to prepare for Brexit, UK banks were mostly winners in the first quarter of 2019: Lloyds Banking Group up +24 percent; RBS up +23 percent; Bank of Georgia up +22 percent; Barclays up +9.1 percent; and Standard Chartered up +2 percent. The only losers were HSBC down -4 percent and Metro Bank down -44 percent.

Despite the constant media drumbeat that the UK faces impending doom, EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Valdis Dombrovskis warned on April 2 that it may be the banks in the 27 remaining EU states that face serious “No-Deal” existential risks.

Dombrovskis told the EU Parliament that the EU banking regulators could not “mitigate all possible negative economic effects.” He cautioned that in a hard Brexit unplanned risks include invalidation of the indenture clauses for bonds issued by EU banks under English law: “There is going to be disruption. There may be effects on liquidity.”

Although Dombrovskis did not specify which EU member’s banks are at greatest risk, Reuters reported on April 4 that the European Central Bank demanded Germany’s Deutsche Bank raise equity capital before being allowed to merge with Commerzbank.