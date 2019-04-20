The Mueller report is walking around naked as a jaybird and James Clapper insists he can see its new collusion clothes

James Clapper is making a fool of himself - and now wants you to be his bigger fool.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he believes the Mueller report demonstrates “passive collusion” from President Donald Trump if not “active collusion.” Clapper suggested Thursday that candidate Trump was perhaps “unwittingly” advancing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in a CNN interview reported by Fox News. “If there wasn’t active collusion proven, then I think what we have here is a case of passive collusion where in some cases, unwittingly, to include candidate Trump himself, who retweeted messages that had been planted by the Russians in social media,” the CNN national security analyst said in an interview with Anderson Cooper. “That’s a small, but important, example of how members of the campaign were used and manipulated by the Russians.”

He's resorting to this claptrap because there is no there, there. If there's no real collusion to denounce, then seeing some 'unwitting' collusion will have to do. Which rather nullifies the entire meaning of the word 'collusion,' the words here are 'useful idiot,' the sort of phrase that might upset the left. So virtual collusion it is, in the absence of any real collusion. It's come to this.

What's more, he's covering his keister. The former Director of National Intelligence under the Obama administrtion is widely believed to be one of the sleazy political operatives involved in the creation and dissemination of the now-discredited 'Steele dossier' which was one of the pretexts for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Judicial Watch is still after him for that one, and is seeking all of his correspondence with former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan. Remember this?

James Clapper, the chief intelligence official in the Obama administration, has admitted that he discussed the salacious and unfounded claims in the dossier with CNN reporter Jake Tapper, and may have discussed it with other journalists as early as January 2017. Clapper later signed on to be an analyst at CNN in August 2017. The dossier was written by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.

He was part of the Deep State plot to spread it all around in the press that President Trump was in bed with the Russians. The facts show that actually, it was Democrats in bed with the Russians.

Now the Mueller report is out, and that presents a problem. He can see the media is blindsided. He can see that there's no evidence of any collusion with Russians. His solution, then, is to act the role of the charlatan, insisting that with all his fancy specialized knowledge, all his refinement, the Mueller report yes indeed shows collusion, but only for those with the refinement to see it.

Sorry pal, the emperor's new collusion is nonsense. And Clapper himself is the one walking around without any clothes.

Image credit: Caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY SA 2.0