The Mueller report has become the left's Da Vinci code

Outside the dark recesses of the fantasy-filled world most leftists reside in, it is accepted as fact that the twenty-two month-long Mueller investigation did not find any evidence that President Trump colluded with Russia or obstructed justice. As the leftist media propaganda machine rants and raves about hidden crimes they've uncovered that are somehow secretly woven into the $25-million-dollar report like it were some political Da Vinci Code, they conveniently disregard the overwhelming and tangible evidence of a genuine conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected President of the United States.

But Democrats and the media might want to reconsider launching an obstruction of justice campaign against the President for two reasons. First, there is no obstruction of justice without a crime to obstruct, and second, because the crime that was actually committed falls squarely on the left side of the aisle. Also, the closest thing to an obstruction that can remotely be attributed to Trump was in his possibly trying to stop a coup attempt against his office. Democrats might just as well say that Trump is guilty of obstructing their efforts to remove him from office illegally. The obvious truth that the leftist media and Democrats will avoid at all costs is that the entire Russia collusion question was started by a well-coordinated conspiracy between senior officials within the Department of Justice and the FBI to undo the lawfully obtained results of the 2016 election. As the full extent of the conspiracy against President Trump is exposed, Americans will learn just how dishonest and corrupt law enforcement under Obama was -- clearing Hillary Clinton of multiple crimes she committed and scapegoating Donald Trump for a crime that didn't exist. If there is any chance for justice to be served, it must happen by way of a robust and thorough investigation into the genesis of the Russian collusion hoax. A massive deception perpetrated upon the American people for over two years, destroying lives and careers and wasting millions of taxpayer dollars while undercutting the policies and progress of an elected President. By imposing severe punishments to those individuals who nearly destroyed the U.S. government in order to attain power, President Trump will be taking a significant step in restoring trust in government as well as fulfilling his signature campaign promise of draining the swamp.