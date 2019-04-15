The European left's 'Extinction Rebellion' is more radical than even the 'Green New Deal'

A review of a Finnish-to-English translation from "The Ilmastotiede blog" in "Watts Up With That?," titled " The New Green Threat: Extinction Rebellion ," exposed the spinoff of the sustainability movement. Wikipedia describes it:

The Dems' Green New Deal is simply an adaptation of the recent sustainability movement, but another movement with European origins is even more radical. Both use climate activism to disguise its core intentions of socialist indoctrination.

Extinction Rebellion (abbreviated as XR) is a socio-political movement intending to utilise nonviolent resistance in order to avert climate breakdown, halt biodiversity loss, and minimise the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse. Extinction Rebellion was established in the United Kingdom in May 2018 with about one hundred academics… and launched at the end of October by Roger Hallam, Gail Bradbrook, Simon Bramwell, and other activists from the campaign group Rising Up!... The movement is unusual in that a large number of activists have pledged to be arrested and go to prison…



Symbol of the Extinction Rebellion movement (via Wikipedia).

Participation appears confined to Western democracies (China and Russia are notably absent), and the tactics emulate hardcore leftist organizations such as Occupy. XR is much more aggressive than the Dems' Green New Deal. Worldwide protests for climate change action are scheduled to start this week (we shall soon see if that happens). Notably, Stuart Basden, another founder, readily admits that XR is not really about climate change.

And I'm here to say that XR isn't about the climate. You see, the climate's breakdown is a symptom of a toxic system of that has infected the ways we relate to each other as humans and to all life. This was exacerbated when European 'civilisation' was spread around the globe through cruelty and violence (especially) over the last 600 years of colonialism, although the roots of the infections go much further back.

He goes on to say the ultimate purpose of Extinction Rebellion is to dispel the delusions of the current system, problems "deeper" than climate change, some of which he thinks are white supremacy, patriarchy, Eurocentrism, heteronormativity, and class hierarchy.

XR, like the Dems' Green New Deal, has also been criticized not only for its completely unrealistic CO2 emissions demand, but also for lacking any details as to how its goals could be reached. However, a video lecture by Roger Hallam includes the claim that "fundamental ambiguity" is necessary to avoid internal conflict, so each participant country remains convinced that its own vision will be chosen when all solutions are considered post-revolution. Like the Dems, XR also plans to replace the current political system with a "better democracy." However, the XR plan outdoes the Dems' plan by proposing a democracy in which voting is no longer needed.

XR activists demonstrate the truth first spoken by Albert Einstein: "There is a major difference between intelligence and stupidity; intelligence has its limits."