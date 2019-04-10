The launch of "Tea Party for Trump" feels similar to the Blues Brothers saying: "We're getting the old band back together again because we're on a mission from God." My fellow patriots, "Tea Party for Trump" is our mission from God to reelect our remarkable president .

It is exciting that my patriot brothers and sisters at Tea Party Express have announced the launch of " Tea Party for Trump ." My first tour on Tea Party Express in 2008 led to me speaking and performing my " American Tea Party Anthem " at over 500 rallies on several national bus tours.

The Amazing Whistle Stop

Our Tea Party Express rally in Searchlight, Nevada featuring Sarah Palin drew 25,000 people. Our rally in Boston drew 19,000. The most memorable rally for me was not a scheduled rally. After completing a rally, our tour bus headed to the next scheduled rally in Memphis, Tennessee. A staffer received a phone call requesting that we make a brief whistle stop so around 50 people could meet our team of speakers and entertainers.

When our tour bus arrived at the location, state police were directing traffic. Our bus was greeted by over 500 people enthusiastically cheering while waving American flags. As our team exited the bus, the crowd acted as if we were rock stars. The truck hauling our staging and sound system was on its way to Memphis.

Our team used the back of a pickup truck for a stage. Someone handed us a megaphone. After each team member addressed the crowd, we all joined in singing "God Bless America" a cappella. Several people cried. No fancy staging. No powerful P.A. system. Just Americans, all of one accord, sharing in their love for our country. It was awesome. We were showered with gratitude, homemade baked goods, small gifts, and requests to take pictures with us. Once our team was back on the tour bus, the mood was quiet. We were blown away.

Despicably, Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. Andre Carson said the Tea Party wants to see blacks hanging from a tree. No one tried to lynch me.

For decades, we have allowed leftists to dominate public education. Consequently, we have a generation of youths who are clueless regarding this extraordinary, unique, and successful experiment we call America. Far too many young voters are willing to surrender their constitutional freedom and throw away every principle and value that has made America great for the promise of government handouts.

Founding father Benjamin Franklin said, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

For years, I sought funding to bring "Reach Your Dreams" rallies to black neighborhoods and black colleges. I believe that if blacks heard black conservative Republicans tell their stories, common sense would lead blacks to abandon the repressive, insulting Democratic party. The GOP's response to my proposal was, "Why bother? Blacks will never break their loyalty to Democrats."

My buddy, Wild Bill for America, called me. He said the dumbest place in America is college campuses. Bill wants to schedule Tea Party rallies on college campuses. I think that is a great idea.

In essence, we are talking about taking the truth about Trump and our great country directly to low-info voters, bypassing the lies and distortions of fake news media.

"Tea Party for Trump" is the righteous resistance to Democrats' deranged, lawless resistance to Trump. Please support the Tea Party Express effort to keep President Trump in the White House, keeping America great.

Since 2008 at Tea Party Express rallies, I've performed wearing my trademark black hat and black leather vest. Thanks to my KETO diet, the vest still fits. See y'all at a rally.