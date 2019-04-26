Spurning their famous shindig, Trump forces journalists to spend the night looking at each other

Journalists are supposed to be journalists, seeking truth without fear or favor, not Hollywood stars air-kissing each other and positioning themselves for the best camera time and seat tables, snuggling up to the Hollywood chi-chi crowd, which is what the wretched thing has devolved to.

It's gotten so bad, so contrary to what journalists claim to stand for that credible journalists, such as Matt Bai (yes, he's leftwing, but he's fairer than most of them), telling people it's something he steers clear of. Anyone with self-respect ought to do the same. If Washington is Hollywood for Ugly People, the White House Correspondent's dinner has become Washington airheads for Hollywood people.

Amusingly, Politico has a piece about just what a crisis this is for these bozos:

After a decade or more in which it built into a kind of fantasy weekend for political journalists—allowing a group drawn disproportionately from geeks and smart-alecks and clumsy kids picked last for dodgeball at last to sit at the cool kids’ table—the WHCD today is, at best, in a semi-flaccid state. People in the local economy of hotels, salons, limo companies, caterers and professional handlers report a marked drop in interest and spending among entertainment and business leaders in attending the dinner and the corresponding four-day marathon of parties that still surround it. Veteran Washington social observers describe an unmistakable drop in the energy and allure of the dinner. “It certainly is not the glamour place to be in Washington anymore,” says writer and long-time Washington observer Sally Quinn. “What ignites something like this is to have celebrities from Hollywood and New York and the political celebrities from Washington, and when you don’t have either one, you’ve got 3,000 journalists staring at each other.”

Oh, boo hoo. After writing the most biased reporting on the planet, treating the president in almost exclusively negative terms more than 90% of the time, and earning themselves widespread public distrust for their coverage, they are now finding themselves ... staring at each other.

This is what justice looks like, and President Trump -- the object of all that press opprobrium - is the one the public can thank for it. The press has made a mess of itself for the past ten years, first with eight fawning years for President Obama, and then two more years of lies and howls and constant reading in exclusively negative terms every last thing President Trump does. The president told them they can go play by themselves as a result, and it turns out they don't like it.