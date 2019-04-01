Pope blames illegal migration to capitalist countries ... on capitalism

With a hat tip to the Daily Caller , get a load of this interview he gave to a Spanish journalist, blasting the West' for building walls against human surges of unvetted illegal immigrants, reported by Crux :

Pope Francis was at it again, offering up a confused "narrative" about illegal immigration in his bid to hector Western nations seeking to control their lawless borders through the construction of border walls. This time, his Marxist analysis of things got in the way of his theologically-charged argument, making him look like a V.S. Naipaul-style third-world boob.

Francis said “in general” capitalism provokes the situations of poverty that drive people to flee, because “fewer and fewer reach people with a lot of money and there are more poor people with very little money.” “This is the hourglass,” he argued. “Capitalism conceived of as a savage, not a social market economy […] What doesn’t work is the world of finance. This also creates wars, for the possession of wealth, does it not, whether they are international or national? I argue that we are already in a third world war, in pieces.”

Now ordinarily, I wouldn't give the lefty pope's argument about walls the time of day, given that he has already said that nations shouldn't take in more immigrants than they can handle, and given that the U.S. accepts one million legal immigrants a year, a record unmatched by any other nation. The door to the U.S. is a lot wider for migrants than the Vatican's door to migrants, and for that matter any other nation's door to migrants worldwide. No need to call us the bad guy, because, well, we aren't.

The argument actually contradicts the pope's condemnation of human traffickers, given that unguarded borders are a trafficker's delight. Nations always have borders: the question that remains is whether they want traffickers to control them, or to build walls to do the job. The pope seems to be siding with the traffickers and their business interests.

His statement also contradicts established Church doctrine that nations have rights to defend themselves. The pope rails about nations that sell arms, saying that if war comes to their nations, it's going to be what they deserve. (Tell that to the Ukrainians fighting off a Russian invasion.) Now that illegal immigrants are massing in vast organized human surges, the national self-defense doctrine applies, too. It's just another kind of warfare, yet like the previous kinds America has faced, also organized by leftists.

The pope's shot against capitalism, though, is where the real hypocrisy can be found.

If there were any truth to what he was saying, you can bet the migrant surges would be heading as far away from the U.S. as possible. Why would they want to head for as bad a place as the U.S. with all its 'savage' capitalism, just waiting to ravage them in its maw?

If the pope really believed that, he'd be urging the migrant waves to head for socialist countries instead. You know, the kind the Maryknolls and other Catholic liberation theology leftists have advocated for as the great "sea of happiness." The pope is buddies with these people, and his thinking is clearly the kind of garbage they propound. Why are all those three million Venezuelans fleeing socialist Venezuela again? Capitalism? File under 'ridiculous.'

Actually, it's socialism that drives people from their homelands, as any Venezuelan, Cuban or Nicaraguan can tell you. Mexico has been socialist for decades, run up until recently by a party described by Mario Varga Llosa as "the perfect dictatorship." Central America has gladly voted in socialist ex-guerrillas to high office, particularly in El Salvador. The more socialism, the more migration. The problem of course, is that these migrants are fleeing to the pope's dreaded capitalism.

Confused? Resentful? You bet. The pope has gone Full Naipaul with this nonsense, making his argument utterly incogent - and utterly easy for any sane person to just ignore.

Image credit: CGTN, via YouTube, screen grab