Pete Buttigieg wants you to know he's very, very, very sorry he used the phrase 'all lives matter'

The openly gay candidate is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, and he made the pilgrimage to one of the holiest shrines to identity politics: Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention. There, he let it be known how sorry he was that he said "all lives matter" in 2015.

Why? Because "all lives matter" is racist code for "black lives don't matter" — or something.

CNN:

Buttigieg spoke about his past comment after a speech at the National Action Network, a politically powerful organization founded by Rev. Al Sharpton. The phrase "all lives matter" has been used by critics of the Black Lives Matter movement to push back on the view that closer attention needs to be paid to the deaths of African American men and women at the hand of law enforcement. "At that time, I was talking about a lot of issues around racial reconciliation in our community . What I did not understand at that time, was that phrase, just early into mid-2015, was coming to be viewed as a sort of counter slogan to Black Lives Matter," Buttigieg said. "And so, this statement, that seems very anodyne and something that nobody could be against, actually wound up being used to devalue what the Black Lives Matter movement was telling us." He added: "That is the contribution of Black Lives Matter and it's a reason why, since learning about how that phrase was being used to push back on that activism, I've stopped using it in that context."

I've got a novel idea. Maybe when most people use the phrase "all lives matter," they mean, like, you know, All Lives Fricking Matter. Sure, black lives matter. And blue lives matter. And Asian lives matter. And Latino lives matter. And...well, you get the picture.

But Buttigieg committed the cardinal sin of participating in the "pushback" against black activists who inspired violence against the police, rioted in the streets, and hysterically exaggerated police shootings of young black men, accusing cops of wanting to murder black people.

Buttigieg, we assume, is now woke and will no longer use the phrase "all lives matter" — not because it isn't true, but because activists have deliberately chosen to redefine the phrase to suit their political agenda and delegitimize the opposition to their war against cops.