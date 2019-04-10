Pete Buttigieg: Smart man, ignorant theologian

Recently, in my home state of Indiana, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg created quite a media stir by flirting with the idea of running for president in 2020. The lying and corrupt news media are enraptured with him because if he enters the race, he will be the first "openly gay" candidate, as if that qualification alone is reason for voters to send him to the White House. Mayor Pete is a man with an impressive résumé so far. He's a Rhodes scholar, can speak eight languages, is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, and is a three-term mayor of a city. However, his claim to fame in the eyes of the news media, and the qualification he seems to stress most, is that he's gay.

The problem with Buttigieg isn't the fact that he's a homosexual, or even that he "married" another homosexual man, although using that term is a gross distortion of the meaning of the word "marriage." The problem is that despite his obvious intelligence, he's willfully ignorant when it comes to understanding the Bible, even though he tosses out references to Scripture and his Christianity in order to support his homosexuality. It's as if his experience as a gay man has given him profound theological insight and a new way to interpret Bible passages and directives. This past Sunday, Buttigieg went on the attack against former Indiana governor and current vice president Mike Pence because Pence is a Christian who has the audacity to use the Bible as his guide through life. Pence doesn't bash anyone with Scripture or yell "repent, sinner!" on a street corner. Yet Buttigieg took it as a personal affront that Pence wouldn't jump on the nearest Pride Parade bandwagon and wave the queer flag with him. Did Pence insult or harass Buttigieg and call him disparaging names for being a homosexual? No — Pence's original sin, in the eyes of Buttigieg and the liberal media, is his support of the 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) when he was governor of Indiana. RFRA, as it was originally written, was an attempt to protect Christians from being forced to provide goods and services (cakes, photography, etc.) for same-sex couples, which echoed the federal 1993 law. It passed, and all hell broke loose in Indiana, courtesy of the news media. Less than a week later, a watered down version of the bill became Indiana law and deemed that LGBT individuals couldn't be discriminated against (fired) in the workplace unless they work for a church or they are clergy. Governor Pence signed it, and politicians patted themselves on the back for "fixing" the law, but the perpetually offended left was still angry because Pence didn't work to protect and promote their perversion. So last week, flavor-of-the-moment Buttigieg saw an opening for a cheap shot and said: "Speaking only for myself, I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade. And that's the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand: If you've got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator." Yes, the "Mike Pences" of the world don't accept the delusion that homosexuals are born that way, and they understand that sodomy is condemned several places in the Bible, even though Pence never said that in public. Buttigieg cannot get past any disagreement with his chosen lifestyle and pretend marriage, so he must go on the attack while playing the victim. Mayor Buttigieg has proven himself to be a fool when it comes to interpreting the Bible and a moron when it comes to picking a fight with a good and decent man such as Vice President Pence. Hopefully, our nation still has enough voters with rational minds to reject this ridiculous attempt by Buttigieg to play the victim while misinterpreting Scripture that has guided the Jewish and Christian faiths for thousands of years.