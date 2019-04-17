Omarâ€™s â€˜Some people did somethingâ€™ echoes Obama

President Trump, in his statement following the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, repeated the expression “anti-semitism” over and over. Perhaps it was to offer a course correction to the bizarre utterances of President Obama in 2015 when jihadi Moslems in Paris shot up a Jewish-owned theatre, killing 130 people. The Islamists then made a big detour to shoot up a small Jewish delicatessen, killing Jews shopping for the sabbath.

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s disrespectful description of 9/11 as “some people did something” is following in the footsteps of none other than President Barack Hussein Obama.

President Obama referred to the massacre in the Jewish neighborhood as “you randomly shot a bunch of folks in a deli.” Obama didn’t want to say the victims were Jews, that the killers were anti-semites, or that the targeting of Jews was purposeful. He didn’t even want to say “they.”

Obama thought it “legitimate” to be “deeply concerned,” about the Islamist terror attack in Paris. He told us America should be “vigilant and aggressive in trying to deal with that, the same way a big city mayor’s got to cut the crime rate down.”

Big city crime, Islamic terrorism, some people doing something, a random shooting of random people.

Then Obama openly blamed the attack in Paris on the American presence in Iraq and warned the public not to “over-react” to terrorism. Follow the logic, and he was blaming the terror attack in Paris to America’s over-reaction to 9-11.

Everything’s normal, move along.

“You randomly shot a bunch of folks in a deli.” The man who could utter that is someone who has a 100% tolerance for anti-semitism. Obama has posed smiling with Louis Farrakhan, instead of trying to end the scourge of black antisemitism in this country. Obama went to an antisemitic church for 20 years and adopted the hate-filled pastor as his spiritual mentor. Under Obama, black antisemitism skyrocketed to three times the national average.

Obama was given a free pass on his obvious embrace of anti-semites, which continued openly throughout his presidency. Al Sharpton, infamous for inciting not one but two anti-Jewish riots in New York that led to multiple murders, was invited to the Obama White House hundreds of times and has now been courted by just about every single Democrat candidate for president.

The notorious anti-semite Linda Sarsour was honored by Obama as a “champion of change,” and invited to the White House over and over. She was co-leader of the pussy-hat women’s march protesting Trump’s election victory.

It is Obama’s transformation of the Democrat party through the corruption of accepting anti-semites, that has given us the trio of the three witches, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, and Tlaib. The first one attacks Jews, the second tries to wrap her anti-semitism in the Holocaust, and the third attacks anyone who protests as racist. Just some people doing something.

This is Obama’s legacy to the country.

The Democrat left promotes anti-semites, and old-line Democrats fall into cowardly silence, because they need the dirty votes.

President Trump, in concluding his remarks on the synagogue massacre, said:

This is the time to renew the bonds of love and loyalty that hold us all together as Americans. These bonds have always sustained our nation in its hour of need. You know that, everyone here knows that. And they are always more powerful than the forces of hatred and division, anger and evil. In America, we love our family, we love our neighbors and we protect our community.

Obama, Omar and company don’t even know what Trump is talking about.

